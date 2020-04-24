Log in
Open Market Operations - 24 April 2020

04/24/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued ByDomestic Operations Department

Date24 April 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

6.42

6.57

Minimum Rate (%)

6.40

6.50

Maximum Rate (%)

6.50

6.60

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

20,950

5,428

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

18,250

5,428

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

24 April 2020

Date of Settlement

24 April 2020

Date of Maturity

27 April 2020

Bids Received (Rs. million)

0.00

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

-

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

-

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

142,626

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

291,826.21

Book Value (Rs. million)

283,708.87

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 11:02:09 UTC
