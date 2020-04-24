Open Market Operations - 24 April 2020

Communications Department
Press Release
Issued ByDomestic Operations Department
Date24 April 2020
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
|
|
Call Money Market
|
Repo Market
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
6.42
|
6.57
|
|
|
|
Minimum Rate (%)
|
6.40
|
6.50
|
|
|
|
Maximum Rate (%)
|
6.50
|
6.60
|
|
|
|
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
|
20,950
|
5,428
|
|
|
|
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
|
18,250
|
5,428
|
|
|
2. Open Market Operations
-
Overnight Reverse Repo Auction
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
24 April 2020
|
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
24 April 2020
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
27 April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
-
|
|
|
|
3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
|
142,626
|
|
|
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
|
-
|
|
4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
|
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
291,826.21
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
|
283,708.87
|
|
|
|
