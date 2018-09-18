Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open-Silicon Appoints New VP of Engineering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 02:03pm CEST

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rapid custom silicon growth and innovation, Open-Silicon today announced the appointment of semiconductor industry veteran Anand Bariya as VP of engineering. Anand will be responsible for managing the physical implementation of silicon, and facilitating the delivery of reliable parts with predictable schedules. He will be instrumental in the strategic planning of silicon engineering, from RTL to working silicon, and will oversee Open-Silicon’s physical design teams. Anand will report to Shafy Eltoukhy, SVP of Operations and GM of Open-Silicon, a SiFive company.

“I’m proud to join the team at Open-Silicon,” said Anand. “The company is a proven leader with a strong record of providing custom silicon solutions. I look forward to working closely with customers and partners to develop innovative, full turnkey custom solutions that not only meet the highest quality and reliability expectations, but are delivered with predictable schedules.”

Anand has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, both in Silicon Valley and in India. Prior to joining Open-Silicon, he served as senior director at Broadcom in India, where he managed engineering operations. Prior to that, he spent over six years at NetLogic Microsystems (later acquired by Broadcom), where he served as vice president and managing director. Before joining NetLogic, he managed the ASIC Design Center at Toshiba America. He has also held management positions at Vitesse Semiconductor, Cadence Design Systems and National Semiconductor. Anand earned a PhD in chemical and electrical engineering at Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“Anand brings extensive leadership and a deep understanding of the engineering required for complex SoC design and delivery,” said Shafy Eltoukhy, SVP of Operations and GM of Open-Silicon, a SiFive company. “His proven leadership and track record of execution and delivery will be instrumental in building on Open-Silicon’s momentum in custom SoCs.”

About Open-Silicon

Open-Silicon, a SiFive company, is a system-optimized custom SoC solution provider. To learn more, visit www.open-silicon.com

Open-Silicon is a trademark and service mark of Open-Silicon, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Contact Information:
Purvi Shenoy
Open-Silicon
408-240-5772
purvi.shenoy@open-silicon.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer DeAnda
208-794-7113
jennifer.deanda@gmail.com

open-silicon-a-sifive-company-logo-horizontal-12-inches-wide-300dpi.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pVendors strive to make IoT application development simpler - By Sam Lucero, senior principal analyst, IoT, IHS Markit
AQ
02:19pALSTOM : World’s first hydrogen powered train rolled out by Germany
AQ
02:19pCYBERSECURITY FIRM : More Iran hacks as US sanctions loomed
AQ
02:19pCOUNTERPATH, CORP. : CounterPath Announces Resignation of CEO
AC
02:18pAMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1668 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02:18pPARK SAFETY FIX : Safe lighting of trailers or semitrailers more
PU
02:18pBANK OF VALLETTA : BOV Basketball Season 2018/19 Launched
PU
02:18pMIZUHO FINANCIAL : African Development Bank, Mariner Investment Group, and Africa50 Price Landmark $1 Billion Impact Securitization Structured as a synthetic securitization by Mizuho International, Room2Run transfers the mezzanine credit risk on a portfolio of approximately 50 loans from among the African Development Bank’s non- sovereign lending book, including power, transportation, financial sector, and manufacturing assets
AQ
02:18pADAPTIVE MEDIAS INC : Adaptive Medias Appoints Angel Mondragon As President To Oversee Cryptocurrency Transition
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
5ALPHABET : Google to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.