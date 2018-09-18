Open-Silicon Appoints New VP of Engineering

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rapid custom silicon growth and innovation, Open-Silicon today announced the appointment of semiconductor industry veteran Anand Bariya as VP of engineering. Anand will be responsible for managing the physical implementation of silicon, and facilitating the delivery of reliable parts with predictable schedules. He will be instrumental in the strategic planning of silicon engineering, from RTL to working silicon, and will oversee Open-Silicon’s physical design teams. Anand will report to Shafy Eltoukhy, SVP of Operations and GM of Open-Silicon, a SiFive company.



“I’m proud to join the team at Open-Silicon,” said Anand. “The company is a proven leader with a strong record of providing custom silicon solutions. I look forward to working closely with customers and partners to develop innovative, full turnkey custom solutions that not only meet the highest quality and reliability expectations, but are delivered with predictable schedules.”

Anand has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, both in Silicon Valley and in India. Prior to joining Open-Silicon, he served as senior director at Broadcom in India, where he managed engineering operations. Prior to that, he spent over six years at NetLogic Microsystems (later acquired by Broadcom), where he served as vice president and managing director. Before joining NetLogic, he managed the ASIC Design Center at Toshiba America. He has also held management positions at Vitesse Semiconductor, Cadence Design Systems and National Semiconductor. Anand earned a PhD in chemical and electrical engineering at Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

“Anand brings extensive leadership and a deep understanding of the engineering required for complex SoC design and delivery,” said Shafy Eltoukhy, SVP of Operations and GM of Open-Silicon, a SiFive company. “His proven leadership and track record of execution and delivery will be instrumental in building on Open-Silicon’s momentum in custom SoCs.”

About Open-Silicon

Open-Silicon, a SiFive company, is a system-optimized custom SoC solution provider. To learn more, visit www.open-silicon.com

Open-Silicon is a trademark and service mark of Open-Silicon, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Contact Information:

Purvi Shenoy

Open-Silicon

408-240-5772

purvi.shenoy@open-silicon.com