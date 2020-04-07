Log in
Open-Source Healthcare App Released Globally for Free

04/07/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Free tool to track and manage critical resources in real time now available on Salesforce AppExchange

Traction on Demand and Thrive Health announced free, global availability for a new open-source mobile application for healthcare providers that are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, available here on Salesforce AppExchange—the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace. The Traction Thrive Critical Care Resource Management application, built on the Salesforce platform, is designed to view, track and allocate critical healthcare personnel, personal protective equipment, ventilator availability, and other critical supplies in real-time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005770/en/

“Our partner community is making available an open-source mobile solution to help scale the ability to respond to the crisis with critical resources,” said Rob Acker, CEO of Salesforce.org. “Our hope is that nonprofits, governments, and health systems around the world will benefit from this platform designed to offer agility and flexibility for their individual needs during this crucial time.”

The app is designed to enable governments and healthcare providers to better understand the impact of the COVID-19 virus at a local level, and to allocate resources to save lives and ease pressure on healthcare workers. Whereas hospitals can install their own independent version, the app can also be implemented by healthcare systems enabling them to get an at-a-glance view of their full network’s utilization and capacity.

“This app helps healthcare workers to be better armed with what they need to save lives and stay protected,” said Greg Malpass, Founder and CEO of Traction on Demand, which designed and built the system. "After a successful engagement of 26 hospitals within the first week of launch, we've decided to make this app available globally on AppExchange free of charge. It’s the right thing to do."

The app was built on the Salesforce platform, enabling health organizations to implement and scale rapidly. Traction Thrive is customizable by healthcare providers, scalable without any new data centers, accessible from permanent and temporary facilities worldwide, and portable by practitioners across devices.

Canadian healthcare technology firm Thrive Health identified the need for real-time worker and equipment tracking, and conceptualized the solution in partnership with Traction on Demand.

"In a time of crisis, it is crucial to be able to track your people and critical supplies in real time, so they can be allocated efficiently and effectively to save lives and ease pressure on the system," says David Helliwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Thrive Health.

The Traction Thrive Critical Care Resource Management app has three functions:

● Enables healthcare workers to specify which workers, ventilators and personal protective equipment they have while also showing each facility’s current occupancy and resource capacity.

● Serves as a communication hub between healthcare providers within a site or across regions.

● Offers advanced reporting capabilities for hospitals and regional health leadership.

“The severity of outcomes for this outbreak now largely depends on ensuring that hospitals and healthcare workers have the resources they need to treat all infected patients while keeping themselves safe,” said Dr. Ashwini Zenooz,Chief Medical Officer of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Salesforce. “ We're operating in real-time. This means organizations need hyper-local insight into the COVID-19 outbreak so they can allocate supplies and resources accordingly.”

The Traction Thrive Critical Resource Management app was built by Traction on Demand and Thrive Health. To learn more, visit https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMvlIUAT.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Salesforce.org and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Traction on Demand

Traction on Demand is one of North America's largest dedicated Salesforce consulting and app development firms. The company helps commercial and nonprofit organizations design, develop and implement Salesforce technology. Traction on Demand is a proud B Corporation. Visit tractionondemand.com for more information.

About Thrive Health

Thrive Health is a software company founded with a mission to improve the delivery of healthcare in Canada and around the world. The company is helping millions of Canadians to track their COVID-19 symptoms at thrive.health/covid19-app using the #1 medical app in Google Play and Apple App Store. Visit thrive.health for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
