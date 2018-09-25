Open Source Voice Assistant, Mycroft AI, Named Top Deal By KingsCrowd

KingsCrowd,
a Boston based leading independent, third party equity crowdfunding
research and rating service, names its latest ‘Top
Deal,’ Mycroft AI.
Mycroft AI, an open source voice assistant envisioned by Founder & CEO, Josh
Montgomery, is taking on the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s
HomePod with a focus on consumer privacy. The team launched an equity
crowdfunding campaign on June 11, 2018 and has raised over $550K in
capital to date on StartEngine.com, a leading equity crowdfunding
platform.
“After analyzing the business from a market, company and founder
perspective, we feel the team at Mycroft AI is well positioned to
capitalize on the demand for a voice assistant solution that actually
respects consumer privacy,” said Chris Lustrino, Founder and CEO of
KingsCrowd. “We analyze startups across the equity crowdfunding portals
and through our robust, in-house due diligence process, we identify the
top 10% of deals we consider to be ‘Top Deals.’ Mycroft definitely fit
the bill,” said Lustrino.
“We’re thrilled to have KingsCrowd recognize how well positioned Mycroft
is,” said Josh Montgomery, Founder and CEO. “Support for our
crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine is a critical part of our effort to
build a voice assistant for everyone who isn’t a Big Tech giant.”
The campaign is still live and accepting investment to help the team
prepare for commercialization of the Mycroft
AI product set.
Additional information can be found at the equity
crowdfunding investment site including the business plan and the
potential investor presentation.
About KingsCrowd
KingsCrowd
is the leading independent, third party unbiased ratings service for the
equity crowdfunding market. Through in-depth market research and company
due diligence, KingsCrowd provides investors with the necessary
information needed to make an informed investment decision in this new
space.
About Mycroft AI
Mycroft AI is the Open Alternative to Siri and Alexa. Mycroft is an Open
Source voice assistant that brings privacy, customization, and user
agency to the world. The upcoming Mycroft Mark II Smart Speaker will
provide consumers a great voice experience without sacrificing their
privacy.
Mycroft also creates custom assistants for brands and enterprises, and
is hosting events around the world to spur international language
support. Mycroft’s core value is “AI for Everyone” and vision is “an AI
that runs anywhere and interacts exactly like a person.” Find out more
at https://mycroft.ai/
