Open Source Voice Assistant, Mycroft AI, Named Top Deal By KingsCrowd

KingsCrowd, a Boston based leading independent, third party equity crowdfunding research and rating service, names its latest ‘Top Deal,’ Mycroft AI.

Mycroft AI, an open source voice assistant envisioned by Founder & CEO, Josh Montgomery, is taking on the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s HomePod with a focus on consumer privacy. The team launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on June 11, 2018 and has raised over $550K in capital to date on StartEngine.com, a leading equity crowdfunding platform.

“After analyzing the business from a market, company and founder perspective, we feel the team at Mycroft AI is well positioned to capitalize on the demand for a voice assistant solution that actually respects consumer privacy,” said Chris Lustrino, Founder and CEO of KingsCrowd. “We analyze startups across the equity crowdfunding portals and through our robust, in-house due diligence process, we identify the top 10% of deals we consider to be ‘Top Deals.’ Mycroft definitely fit the bill,” said Lustrino.

“We’re thrilled to have KingsCrowd recognize how well positioned Mycroft is,” said Josh Montgomery, Founder and CEO. “Support for our crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine is a critical part of our effort to build a voice assistant for everyone who isn’t a Big Tech giant.”

The campaign is still live and accepting investment to help the team prepare for commercialization of the Mycroft AI product set.

Additional information can be found at the equity crowdfunding investment site including the business plan and the potential investor presentation.

About KingsCrowd

KingsCrowd is the leading independent, third party unbiased ratings service for the equity crowdfunding market. Through in-depth market research and company due diligence, KingsCrowd provides investors with the necessary information needed to make an informed investment decision in this new space.

About Mycroft AI

Mycroft AI is the Open Alternative to Siri and Alexa. Mycroft is an Open Source voice assistant that brings privacy, customization, and user agency to the world. The upcoming Mycroft Mark II Smart Speaker will provide consumers a great voice experience without sacrificing their privacy.

Mycroft also creates custom assistants for brands and enterprises, and is hosting events around the world to spur international language support. Mycroft’s core value is “AI for Everyone” and vision is “an AI that runs anywhere and interacts exactly like a person.” Find out more at https://mycroft.ai/

