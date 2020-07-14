Log in
Open Systems : is Among the First MSSPs Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association as the World Faces Increasing Cyberthreats

07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Open Systems Minimizes Cyberthreats With a Combination of its Cloud-Native MDR Services and the Security Experts of its Born in the Cloud Division

Open Systems, a secure access service edge (SASE) pioneer supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journey, today announced that it, and its Born in the Cloud division, are among a select group of managed security service providers (MSSP) invited to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) ecosystem in a pilot program to expand its membership beyond independent software vendors (ISV). By including MSSPs in MISA, Microsoft hopes to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies, so together, Microsoft and MISA members can deliver better protection to joint customers.

MISA members are leaders, innovators and specialists from across the cybersecurity industry who have come together to build this closely interwoven security ecosystem, which integrates Microsoft’s security portfolio with over 150 of their products. The addition of MSSPs allows MISA to complement these product integrations with managed service options that enable joint customers to quickly implement comprehensive security capabilities without needing to hire hard-to-find security experts.

“We are excited to be in the first group of MSSPs invited to join MISA as we share their commitment to cybersecurity. The timing is ideal as enterprises worldwide must support millions of employees working from home, combat increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats and accelerate their cloud transformation journeys,” said Jeff Brown, CEO of Open Systems. “Overcoming these challenges would be tough in the best of times, but the impact of COVID-19 requires enterprises to do more with less. The combination of our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services and the security experts of our Born in the Cloud division addresses customers’ remote access, security and digital transformation needs, while freeing internal IT staff to handle other critical needs.”

“I am pleased to welcome Open Systems and its Born in the Cloud division to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including MSSPs in MISA, we hope to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies to better secure and protect our joint customers,” said Mandana Javaheri, global director, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft Corp. “MISA members are the cybersecurity industry leaders, unified by the common goal of helping secure our customers by offering their own valuable expertise and making the association more effective as it expands.”

Open Systems’ MDR services utilize the Microsoft Azure Sentinel cloud-native SIEM and SOAR solution, and are available on Azure Marketplace and the MISA Partner catalog. These cloud-native MDR services minimize the impact of cyberattacks by detecting and containing threats early in the ‘kill chain.” They benefit from the company’s more than two decades of cybersecurity experience, combining 24x7 monitoring, AI automation and the expertise of Open Systems’ security engineers to eliminate the need for enterprises to build and staff a security operations center (SOC).

To complement its MDR services, Open Systems recently acquired Born in the Cloud, a highly regarded specialist in onboarding and management services that enable enterprises to maximize their Azure and Azure Sentinel implementations. Its team of architects, engineers and developers – experts in cybersecurity, Microsoft Security Stack, cloud automation and AI, data science and DevOps – bolsters Open Systems’ ability to serve growing enterprise demand for Azure Sentinel services. Born in the Cloud operates as a separately branded division of Open Systems and also joined MISA in this wave.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a secure access service edge (SASE) pioneer supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journey. The company’s cloud-delivered Secure SD-WAN and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services unify security and comprehensive networking capabilities, enabling organizations to connect their clouds, branches, applications and users anywhere in the world, in a secure and agile way. Open Systems’ service delivery platform combines AIOps and automation with 24x7 experts to deliver immediate peace of mind and future-proof business critical infrastructure.

More information is available at open-systems.com


© Business Wire 2020
