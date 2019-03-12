Open19 Project Specifications Now Available on Open19 Foundation Website

The Open19 Foundation, an organization established to create a community
for a new generation of open data centers and edge solutions, announced
the public release of the Open19 Project Specifications. This open
platform is designed to fit any 19” rack environment for servers,
storage, and networking.
“I am pleased to make the Open19 Project Specifications available to the
public,” said Open19 Foundation President Yuval Bachar. “We will see
widespread adoption of the Open19 standard in 2019, and its public
release means anyone can develop solutions based upon this technology.”
The Open19 Project defines a cross-industry common server form factor,
creating a flexible and economic data center and edge solutions for
operators of all sizes. It includes three main common elements — brick
cage, power shelf, and network switch — and supports four form factors —
brick, double wide brick, double high half-width brick, and double high
double-wide brick. Currently, seven Open19 Foundation member companies
have developed a total of 17 solutions that support the standard, with
more products to be added soon.
Open19 Foundation founding member company LinkedIn contributed the
specification to the Foundation last year, and it was previously only
available to Foundation members. Learn more and download the
specifications on the Open19
Foundation website.
