Open19 Project Specifications Now Available on Open19 Foundation Website

The Open19 Foundation, an organization established to create a community for a new generation of open data centers and edge solutions, announced the public release of the Open19 Project Specifications. This open platform is designed to fit any 19” rack environment for servers, storage, and networking.

“I am pleased to make the Open19 Project Specifications available to the public,” said Open19 Foundation President Yuval Bachar. “We will see widespread adoption of the Open19 standard in 2019, and its public release means anyone can develop solutions based upon this technology.”

The Open19 Project defines a cross-industry common server form factor, creating a flexible and economic data center and edge solutions for operators of all sizes. It includes three main common elements — brick cage, power shelf, and network switch — and supports four form factors — brick, double wide brick, double high half-width brick, and double high double-wide brick. Currently, seven Open19 Foundation member companies have developed a total of 17 solutions that support the standard, with more products to be added soon.

Open19 Foundation founding member company LinkedIn contributed the specification to the Foundation last year, and it was previously only available to Foundation members. Learn more and download the specifications on the Open19 Foundation website.

About the Open19 Foundation

The Open19 Foundation was established in 2017 by founding members Flex, GE Digital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LinkedIn and Vapor IO to create a community that will enable a common optimized data center and edge solutions. It has since grown to 23 members from all parts of the edge ecosystem – from component and system suppliers and integrators, to data center operators. For more information, visit the Foundation’s website at www.open19.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005765/en/