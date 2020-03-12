OpenAP : Appoints Advertiser Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP, the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, today announced it has assembled an elite class of agency and brand leaders to serve on its inaugural Advertiser Advisory Board. OpenAP designed its board to coalesce around and enact change in areas impacting the future of television. Leaders were selected based on their contributions to advanced advertising and for their shared ambitions of transforming the way advertising is bought and sold on TV.

Members of its 2020 Advertiser Advisory Board will play an integral role in influencing the roadmap of the OpenAP Market, which launched in October 2019, as the company introduces new buying mechanisms that will add more value to agencies and advertisers and further accelerate industry adoption of moving beyond demos to buying on precise audiences at scale across platforms and publishers.

"Since our inception OpenAP has built technology and services on top of publisher-optimized deals, and we've made incredible progress driving consensus in both standardizing and simplifying the buying experience. We believe this is only the first step toward a better future for television, and our advertiser partners are key to the journey," said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP. "With OpenAP serving as the buy- and sell-side connector, the charter of our inaugural advisory board will be to fuel more action across the media ecosystem through greater collaboration, increased transparency, and sophistication of buying that benefits all parties. We're humbled to be joined by this prestigious group and confident that together we'll spark the change needed to really move our industry forward."

To cultivate a balanced view of opportunities and challenges facing today's leading marketers, the board composition includes both agency and brand representation. The following individuals have joined OpenAP's Advertiser Advisory Board in its first year:

Adam Gerber , Global Chief Media Officer at Essence

, Global Chief Media Officer at Essence David Sederbaum , EVP, US Video Investment at Dentsu Aegis

, EVP, US Video Investment at Dentsu Aegis Greg Johns , EVP, Chief Digital Officer at Canvas Worldwide

, EVP, Chief Digital Officer at Canvas Worldwide Helen Katz , SVP, Global Research Director at Publicis Media

, SVP, Global Research Director at Publicis Media Jonathan Anselmo , Chief Operating Officer and President at OMD

, Chief Operating Officer and President at OMD Jonathan Steuer , Chief Research Officer at Omnicom Media Group

, Chief Research Officer at Omnicom Media Group Julie Anson , Director, Strategic Investment, Advanced TV at Magna Global

, Director, Strategic Investment, Advanced TV at Magna Global Karyn Johnson , President of Programmatic Investment at Publicis Media

, President of Programmatic Investment at Publicis Media Laura McElhinney , Chief Data Officer at Horizon Media

, Chief Data Officer at Horizon Media Lisa Schoder , Head of US Media and Multicultural Marketing at Ford Motor Company

, Head of US Media and Multicultural Marketing at Ford Motor Company Louisa Wong , Chief Operating Officer at Carat USA

, Chief Operating Officer at Carat Marissa Jimenez , President at MODI Media

, President at MODI Media Molly Finnerty , SVP Strategic Investment at Magna Global

, SVP Strategic Investment at Magna Global Ritchie Ordonez , Head of Media, Original Series at Amazon

, Head of Media, Original Series at Amazon Samantha Rose , SVP, Video Investment & Horizon Advanced at Horizon Media

, SVP, Video Investment & Horizon Advanced at Horizon Media Sasha Wolfe , Head of Media at Taco Bell

, Head of Media at Taco Bell Susan Schiekofer , Chief Digital Investment Officer at GroupM

Sasha Wolfe, Head of Media at Taco Bell, said on joining the board, "With new standards and technology now available, we're so much closer to being able to connect the right message to the right consumer on any device, which ultimately makes the experience consumers have with ads more enriching, engaging and valuable. But we still have a lot of work to do to bridge the gap in how we activate our audiences and measure the things that matter. Coming together will create urgency to fuel more sophisticated ways of buying, and I'm thrilled to be joining the group of leaders OpenAP has assembled to champion real change."

The board will gather in person twice annually with additional workstreams running throughout the year to enable action across key areas. The first meeting, which took place in January, focused on optimization and measurement heading into the broadcast Upfronts season.

About OpenAP

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. The OpenAP Market is the only platform to deliver cross-publisher, cross-platform campaigns for both linear TV and long-form digital video across the largest collection of premium advertising inventory in the U.S. Launched in October 2019, the marketplace offers advertisers targeting and independent posting for advanced audiences within a premium video storefront, as well as workflow automation for linear and digital order management. Members of OpenAP include FOX, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Univision. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE OpenAP