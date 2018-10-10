OpenClose Launches RESTful API Suite, Expanding Connectivity to Third Party Applications and Services

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- OpenClose(R), an industry-leading multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and mortgage fintech provider, announced the release of a RESTful API suite designed to offer its customers an easier, more cost effective and secure standardized solution to enable rich and deep direct interactions with their system of record from third party and home grown systems. The extensibility, scalability and security of the API suite ultimately reduces the cost to originate loans and establishes rich connectivity options to drive communications, processes and workflows.



"One of OpenClose's core goals is to create more efficient methods for our customers to conduct business, respond to changing market conditions and reduce the total cost to originate, close and sell loans," stated JP Kelly, president of OpenClose. "As our customers' business models evolve, new needs and requirements emerge that require flexibility and nimbleness to respond to changing marketplace conditions. Our RESTful API suite gives lenders the option to work with more third party service providers.



Additionally, OpenClose customers can connect their own homegrown solutions or work with other software providers to custom tailor the perfect solution for their needs."



OpenClose's RESTful API suite has been developed with a standardized methodology to enable implementation of direct integrations, seamless data exchange and execution of transactions. It creates simplicity, reliability, extensibility and better performance in totality. In addition, less maintenance is required and thus costs are lowered.



The API suite makes it quicker, simpler and more cost effective to integrate with disparate technologies, some of which are third party applications that are antiquated and previously required arduous and labor intensive development efforts.



OpenClose reports that its customers are already reaping the benefits of the RESTful API suite, successfully unifying their business-to-business data exchange and communications.



The company will be holding discussions at the Mortgage Bankers Annual Convention & Expo in its booth #700 from Oct. 14 - 16 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Contact the company to meet at the conference: sales@openclose.com.



About OpenClose:



Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose(R) is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators.



OpenClose's core solution, LenderAssist(tm), is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up. The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective.



OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence.



For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.



