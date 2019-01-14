Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OpenGate Capital : Completes Sale of NAKAN to Westlake Chemical Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:01am EST

Investment in Global PVC Compounding Solutions Business Realized After Four Years

OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that it completed the sale of NAKAN, a global PVC compounding solutions business headquartered in Reims, France, to Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) on January 2nd, 2019.

Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s founder and CEO, stated, “The sale of NAKAN marks an important turning point for the NAKAN business as it joins the Westlake global platform and embarks on a new phase of growth. This exit is also an important evolution for OpenGate as we continue to prove out our lower middle market investment strategy across North America and Europe. I want to thank the entire team at NAKAN for their efforts during the past four years and wish them much success under Westlake’s stewardship.”

Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult, Partner at OpenGate, oversaw the entire lifecycle of the NAKAN investment from acquisition through transformation and realization. Kiekert Le Moult commented, “NAKAN reflects OpenGate’s middle market investment strategy and we are proud of all that has been accomplished. From executing a complete carve-out to implementing a multi-faceted operational improvement plan, NAKAN sales and margins greatly improved since acquired by OpenGate in 2015. Given all that has been accomplished, NAKAN is at the right point in its evolution to be acquired by Westlake so that it can progress further under new leadership.”

OpenGate Capital acquired NAKAN in 2015 as part of a larger acquisition of Kem One SAS in 2014, a fully integrated upstream producer of PVC resins. The acquisition of NAKAN was completed during OpenGate’s pre-fund period and was part of the legacy portfolio.

NAKAN has eight production facilities located in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and Vietnam, as well as a world-class research facility in France and application laboratory in the United States. NAKAN products are used in a wide variety of applications by customers in the automotive, building and construction, and medical industries.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including corporate carve-outs, management buy-outs, special situations and transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:37aDUBAI INVESTMENT : Investments, Millennium sign management agreement for second hotel
AQ
03:35aSIXT LEASING : starts exclusive fleet leasing cooperation with Iberofleeting in Spain and Portugal
EQ
03:35aDATA STORAGE CORPORATION : Announces new Enterprise Data Center in North Carolina
AQ
03:35aHERC HOLDINGS INC : . (HRI) Position Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC
AQ
03:35aQUINTO RESOURCES : TomaGold consolidates Monster Lake, acquires Irene Lake property
AQ
03:35aGGX GOLD : Intersects 129 G/T Gold and 1,154 G/T Silver over 7.28 Meters Diamond Drilling Program at COD Vein
AQ
03:35aPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Announces Remedial Road Work Completed and Access Road for Drilling Update
AQ
03:35aPORTOFINO RE : Resources Increases Oversubscribed Private Placement
AQ
03:35aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:34aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Andersen Corporation Begins Construction on New Manufacturing Campus in Goodyear, Arizona
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2Oil falls by 1 percent on China trade slump, although crude imports remain high
3Oil falls by one percent on China trade slump, although crude imports remain high
4WELLS FARGO : Asia shares, US stock futures hit as China's export slump jolts investors
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Former Nissan boss Ghosn suffers 'harsh' treatment in jail - wife

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.