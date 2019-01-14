OpenGate Capital : Completes Sale of NAKAN to Westlake Chemical Corporation

OpenGate
Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that it
completed the sale of NAKAN, a global PVC compounding solutions business
headquartered in Reims, France, to Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:
WLK) on January 2nd, 2019.
Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s founder and CEO, stated, “The sale of
NAKAN marks an important turning point for the NAKAN business as it
joins the Westlake global platform and embarks on a new phase of growth.
This exit is also an important evolution for OpenGate as we continue to
prove out our lower middle market investment strategy across North
America and Europe. I want to thank the entire team at NAKAN for their
efforts during the past four years and wish them much success under
Westlake’s stewardship.”
Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult, Partner at OpenGate, oversaw the entire
lifecycle of the NAKAN investment from acquisition through
transformation and realization. Kiekert Le Moult commented, “NAKAN
reflects OpenGate’s middle market investment strategy and we are proud
of all that has been accomplished. From executing a complete carve-out
to implementing a multi-faceted operational improvement plan, NAKAN
sales and margins greatly improved since acquired by OpenGate in 2015.
Given all that has been accomplished, NAKAN is at the right point in its
evolution to be acquired by Westlake so that it can progress further
under new leadership.”
OpenGate Capital acquired NAKAN in 2015 as part of a larger acquisition
of Kem One SAS in 2014, a fully integrated upstream producer of PVC
resins. The acquisition of NAKAN was completed during OpenGate’s
pre-fund period and was part of the legacy portfolio.
NAKAN has eight production facilities located in China, France, Germany,
Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and Vietnam, as well as a world-class
research facility in France and application laboratory in the United
States. NAKAN products are used in a wide variety of applications by
customers in the automotive, building and construction, and medical
industries.
About OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the
acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through
operational improvements, innovation and growth. Established in 2005,
OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with a
European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the
critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale
successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and
fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including
corporate carve-outs, management buy-outs, special situations and
transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To
learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.
