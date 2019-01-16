OpenGate Capital : Launches OGx Digital Transformation Capability

OpenGate
Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that it has
launched OGx,
a newly formed digital innovation and business transformation growth
capability as part of the firm’s commitment to untap the full potential
of its acquired businesses.
Developed during 2018, OGx represents the combined power of the firm’s
operational excellence best practices with applied exponential
technologies and business model innovation to yield the XPotential™
for select investments.
Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s founder and CEO stated, “We are
constantly looking for innovative and differentiated ways to accelerate
profitable growth in the businesses we acquire. We are excited to launch
OGx after successfully piloting it during 2018, recognizing that in this
age of increased technology and business disruption, sustainable and
scalable value creation within our holding period must go well beyond
traditional operating drivers. We believe that a great deal of upside
can be created from taking traditional manufacturing businesses and
putting them on a digital track. We strongly believe that traditional
private equity operations must evolve beyond simply reducing costs and
adapt new, cutting-edge methods for accelerating portfolio company
growth.”
OGx is the technology partner for select acquired businesses, bringing
to bear experienced business model innovation and digital transformation
resources, together with domain expertise in 3D printing, digital
manufacturing, robotics, and applied artificial intelligence to achieve
operational excellence. Additionally, OGx will selectively apply
multi-sensor data acquisition and blockchain technologies to build
advanced, predictive and prescriptive analytics to enhance portfolio
companies’ operational performance.
In September of 2018, OpenGate identified EverZinc as one of its
recently acquired businesses that was well positioned for OGx. Through
an analysis of EverZinc, a specialty zinc chemical business, five key
initiatives are being undertaken including:
-
Enhance and extend EverZinc’s market position via greater technology
leadership and new digital capabilities
-
Accelerate time-to-market in mission-critical applications through the
EverZinc Open Innovation Program
-
Mainstream EverZinc’s global thought leadership as a catalyst for
business development, technology partnerships, employee retention and
greater revenue generation
-
Deliver continuous manufacturing process improvements leveraging best
practices and application of new tools and machine learning and
sensoring
-
Build a recognizable brand equity and massive transformative purpose
OGx represents OpenGate’s pursuit and integration of the latest
exponential technologies with best in breed lean operations to support
its investment strategy and bolster its returns. More about OGx and the EverZinc
case study can be found on OpenGate’s web site.
About OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the
acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through
operational improvements, innovation and growth. Established in 2005,
OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a
European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the
critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale
successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital, through its legacy and
fund investments, has executed more than 30 acquisitions including
corporate carve-outs, management buy-outs, special situations and
transactions with private sellers across North America and Europe. To
learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.
