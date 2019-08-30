OpenSesame : Announces Expanded Partnership with Bigger Brains to Bolster Productivity Elearning Course Library

Global 2000 enterprises can now leverage elearning content as interactive and engaging as in-person classroom training

OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced the addition of Bigger Brains to its popular OpenSesame Plus subscription to broaden its curated library of business skills and software training courses. As enterprise organizations shift from expensive, in-person classroom training to elearning, employee engagement remains a high priority for talent development.

Global 2000 companies leverage the OpenSesame Plus subscription with over 5,000 curated courses—now including Bigger Brains content— to foster a learning culture that inspires employees, propels teams as well as leaders, and maximizes productivity.

Bigger Brains replicates the benefits of in-person classroom training such as interaction, dialogue, interrogation, and humor with its “Uniquely Engaging”™ teacher/learner video-based format. Best known for their award-winning Microsoft® Office and Office 365® courses, Bigger Brains offers a diverse library covering software, productivity, and management topics.

“While costly and time-consuming, classroom training does provide many benefits that are challenging to emulate in digital form,” said Spencer Thornton, Senior Vice President of Curation at OpenSesame. “Adding Bigger Brains content to the OpenSesame Plus subscription helps organizations leverage the benefits of classroom training combined with the convenience of elearning through a unique format that delivers interaction and engagement to boost employee productivity skills.”

“OpenSesame has much higher quality standards than any other elearning course aggregator,” says Chip Reaves, President of Bigger Brains. “Joining the OpenSesame Plus subscription allows us to expand the reach of our Microsoft and productivity courses to more global enterprises who expect the best, unique, curated content.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

About Bigger Brains

Founded in 2012, Bigger Brains produces award-winning elearning content in their “Uniquely Engaging”™ teacher/learner format. Most courses focus on topics related to Microsoft Office, Office 365, and general business productivity. To learn more, visit getbiggerbrains.com.

*Microsoft and Office 365 are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

