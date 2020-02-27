OpenSesame : Announces Partnership with iAM Learning to Expand Safety, Well-being, and Soft Skills Course Library

Enterprises can now leverage engaging, bite-sized elearning to improve employee health and safety while staying compliant

OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced iAM Learning was added to its popular OpenSesame Plus subscription to expand its curated library of safety, well-being, and soft skills courses.

Global 2000 companies leverage the OpenSesame Plus subscription with over 6,000 curated courses—now including iAM Learning’s animated short-format courses—to keep employees safe, motivated, and happy while keeping the organization compliant.

From the creative minds that originally developed the very popular Learning Heroes courses, iAM Learning blends the art of storytelling and stunning animation to bring content to life and engage learners. Using likable characters and captivating stories, iAM Learning courses help enterprise organizations ensure their employees are engaged in learning with bite-sized training content that’s fun, vibrant, and authentic.

“While ever-important, the topic of employee health and safety — particularly mental health — is often hard to broach; yet it remains at the top of every L&D professional’s mind,” said Spencer Thornton, Senior Vice President of Curation at OpenSesame. “iAM Learning’s thoughtful and effective approach to these sensitive topics helps organizations meet compliance requirements as well as also sets up employees for long-term growth and success.”

"Employees need compelling, memorable training to help them upskill quickly as well as keep them safe and engaged throughout their career,” said Tom Moore, Chief Operating Officer of iAM Learning. “We’re excited that, through our new partnership with OpenSesame, our immersive, bite-sized animated elearning courses will reach more organizations around the world and help them solve their training challenges.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com

About iAM Learning

iAM Learning is disrupting what you know about learning. Our course designers use high-end animation, lovable characters, and captivating stories to make even the most serious subjects appealing and unforgettable. Transform the way your workforce trains and retains with the bitesize animated elearning library your people will love. What are you waiting for? Visit www.iamlearningcontent.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005203/en/