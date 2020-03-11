OpenSesame : Debuts on 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning

eLearning leader recognized for its expanding presence by Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst firm

OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, today announced its inclusion as a Potential Performer on the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning, an annual analysis of HR, talent and learning vendors with a focus on customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Potential Performer recognition by Fosway, generally awarded to new and emergent solutions, highlights OpenSesame’s growing market presence in the European digital learning market since its incorporation in 2011. OpenSesame opened its London office in September 2019 to strengthen its regional partnerships and support for its growing global customer base.

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway, said, “One of the key benefits of the 9-Grids™ is the ability it gives us to recognise the value of providers in every zone. Potential Performers usually indicate innovative and newer market entrants, which perfectly describes OpenSesame’s expansion into Europe. It’s positive to see some disruption in the digital learning market and greater choice for buyers than ever before.”

“It is an honor to appear for the first time in the Fosway Digital Learning 9-Grid™,” said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. “This recognition acknowledges the increasing market awareness of OpenSesame in Europe and our role in innovating the European elearning industry.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005962/en/