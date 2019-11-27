Log in
OpenSesame : Presents Machine Learning-Driven Curation Tools at OEB Global

11/27/2019 | 01:01am EST

OpenSesame, the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, will present its machine learning-driven curation tools this week at the OEB annual conference 27-29 November in Berlin, Germany. The company will also sponsor and exhibit at this premier event centered on technology-enhanced learning and training.

OEB brings together 2,500+ participants from multinational companies to SMEs, from higher education and research institutions to schools. Together, the attendees explore the opportunities and challenges that are changing the world of learning and how to choose and use various technologies. Registrants attend over 120 breakout sessions to discover proven practices, approaches and strategies from leading institutions and organisations.

“With the opening of our office in London earlier this year, we can help European organisations meet their compliance, safety, and leadership development goals and objectives with our machine learning and expert curation,” said Tom Turnbull, Vice President of Partnerships at OpenSesame. “We look forward to attending more regional events in Europe such as OEB to connect with our European customers, publishers and partners.”

To register and for more information on OEB Berlin, please visit: https://oeb.global/

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.


© Business Wire 2019
