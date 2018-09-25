OpenSesame : Previews Application of Machine Learning to Course Curation at Annual User Conference

OpenSesame, the elearning industry leader and Portland-based technology
company, held its annual User Conference to announce new enhancements to
help customers maximize their elearning utilization, broaden their
training programs with new course offerings and machine learning-driven
course recommendations.
The two-day event, held at the Heathman Hotel in Portland, Oregon,
featured elearning experts and OpenSesame customers sharing best
practices for employee engagement, course curation, just-in-time
learning, and designing training programs.
Highlights of the conference included a demo of OpenSesame’s new course
curation tools and their algorithms which continuously improve course
recommendations from the world’s broadest, deepest, and freshest catalog
of business training courses.
“We value all the time we spend with our customers, listening to their
needs and sharing how we are innovating to help them overcome their
training challenges,” said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. “We measure our
success on the achievement of their talent development and business
objectives.”
