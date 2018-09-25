Log in
OpenSesame : Previews Application of Machine Learning to Course Curation at Annual User Conference

09/25/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

The two-day conference this year showcased OpenSesame’s new enhancements to course curation and analytics as well as new publishers and courses added to the world’s most comprehensive catalog of elearning.

OpenSesame, the elearning industry leader and Portland-based technology company, held its annual User Conference to announce new enhancements to help customers maximize their elearning utilization, broaden their training programs with new course offerings and machine learning-driven course recommendations.

The two-day event, held at the Heathman Hotel in Portland, Oregon, featured elearning experts and OpenSesame customers sharing best practices for employee engagement, course curation, just-in-time learning, and designing training programs.

Highlights of the conference included a demo of OpenSesame’s new course curation tools and their algorithms which continuously improve course recommendations from the world’s broadest, deepest, and freshest catalog of business training courses.

“We value all the time we spend with our customers, listening to their needs and sharing how we are innovating to help them overcome their training challenges,” said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. “We measure our success on the achievement of their talent development and business objectives.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps companies develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses.

For more information, visit www.OpenSesame.com.


© Business Wire 2018
