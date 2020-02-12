OpenSesame : Sponsors Learning Technologies UK 2020 in London

OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced its sponsorship of Learning Technologies UK – the premier event for digital learning in London, set to take place 12-13 February 2020 at ExCel.

Learning Technologies London brings together 8,500+ learning and development professionals to showcase organisational learning and the technology used to support learning at work. OpenSesame will speak on best practices for building global elearning programs on 12 February from 13:15 - 13:45 PM in Theatre 10 and showcase its machine learning-driven curation tools on 13 February from 15:30 - 16:00 PM in Theatre 7.

At Learning Technologies London, OpenSesame will host elearning consultations at stand J55 to share best practices for curating courses for training programs and increasing elearning utilization.

“With the opening of our London office last year, we are thrilled to be at Learning Technologies UK again this year to share how we can provide regional support for European organisations and their training needs,” said Mehdi Tounsi, Sr. Regional Director Europe of OpenSesame.

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

