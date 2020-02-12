Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OpenSesame : Sponsors Learning Technologies UK 2020 in London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:01am EST

OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced its sponsorship of Learning Technologies UK – the premier event for digital learning in London, set to take place 12-13 February 2020 at ExCel.

Learning Technologies London brings together 8,500+ learning and development professionals to showcase organisational learning and the technology used to support learning at work. OpenSesame will speak on best practices for building global elearning programs on 12 February from 13:15 - 13:45 PM in Theatre 10 and showcase its machine learning-driven curation tools on 13 February from 15:30 - 16:00 PM in Theatre 7.

At Learning Technologies London, OpenSesame will host elearning consultations at stand J55 to share best practices for curating courses for training programs and increasing elearning utilization.

“With the opening of our London office last year, we are thrilled to be at Learning Technologies UK again this year to share how we can provide regional support for European organisations and their training needs,” said Mehdi Tounsi, Sr. Regional Director Europe of OpenSesame.

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:34aNASDAQ : Year-End Report 2019, January–December Coor Service Management Holding AB
PU
01:34aNASDAQ : The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding Board of Directors of Nyfosa AB
PU
01:34aNASDAQ : Ograi BidCo AB's proposal to the extraordinary general meeting in Opus Group AB (publ) on February 20, 2020
PU
01:34aNASDAQ : Year-end report 2019 and quarterly report October – December 2019
PU
01:31aEVOLUTION GAMING : Year-end report 2019
AQ
01:31aNETENT PUBL : Year-end report 2019 and quarterly report October - December 2019
AQ
01:31aOPUS PUBL : Ograi BidCo AB's proposal to the extraordinary general meeting in Opus Group AB (publ) on February 20, 2020
AQ
01:31aSTOREBRAND ASA : Q4 Interim Result 2019 - Group Profit of NOK 1,026m
AQ
01:31aNYFOSA PUBL : The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding Board of Directors of Nyfosa AB
AQ
01:31aTAALERI PLC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2019 : Strong Second Half Year - Dividend proposal for 2019 is EUR 0.32 per share
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
3GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from..
4Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables
5MITSUI & CO., LTD. : MITSUI : acquires U.S.-based satellite rideshare service provider Spaceflight
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group