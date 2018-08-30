OpenStack : Bare Metal Clouds, Fast Forward Upgrades and Hardware Accelerators Take Center Stage in Latest Release, ‘Rocky’

The OpenStack community today released Rocky, the 18th version of the
most widely deployed open source cloud infrastructure software. The
software now powers more than 75 public cloud data centers and thousands
of private clouds at a scale of more than 10 million compute cores.
OpenStack is the one infrastructure platform uniquely suited to
deployments of diverse hardware architectures—bare metal, virtual
machines (VMs), graphics processing units (GPUs) and containers.
Among the dozens
of enhancements provided in Rocky, two key highlights are
refinements to Ironic (the bare metal provisioning service) and fast
forward upgrades. There are also several emerging projects and features
designed to meet new user requirements for hardware accelerators, high
availability configurations, serverless capabilities, and edge and
internet of things (IoT) use cases.
Bare metal: programmable infrastructure for any compute instance
The vast majority of enterprises are running both VMs and containers to
support emerging use cases like edge computing, network functions
virtualization (NFV) and artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning.
Enterprises are starting to deploy containers directly on bare metal in
addition to VMs. OpenStack bare metal clouds, powered by Ironic, lay the
foundation for this hybrid environment. Ironic is one of the fastest
growing OpenStack projects.
OpenStack Ironic is bringing more sophisticated management and
automation capabilities to bare metal infrastructure, and as a driver
for Nova, allows for multi tenancy. That means users can manage physical
infrastructure in the same way they are used to managing VMs, especially
with new Ironic features landed in Rocky:
-
User-managed BIOS settings—BIOS (basic
input output system) performs hardware initialization and has many
configuration options that support a variety of use cases when
customized. Options can help users gain performance, configure power
management options, or enable technologies like SR-IOV or DPDK. Ironic
now lets users manage BIOS settings, supporting use cases like NFV and
giving users more flexibility.
-
Conductor groups—In Ironic, the
“conductor” is what uses drivers to execute operations on the
hardware. Ironic has introduced the “conductor_group” property, which
can be used to restrict what nodes a particular conductor (or
conductors) have control over. This allows users to isolate nodes
based on physical location, reducing network hops for increased
security and performance.
-
RAM Disk deployment interface—A new
interface in Ironic for diskless deployments. This is seen in
large-scale and high performance computing (HPC) use cases when
operators desire fully ephemeral instances for rapidly standing up a
large-scale environment.
“OpenStack Ironic provides bare metal cloud services, bringing the
automation and speed of provisioning normally associated with virtual
machines to physical servers,” said Julia Kreger, principal software
engineer at Red Hat and OpenStack Ironic project team lead. “This
powerful foundation lets you run VMs and containers in one
infrastructure platform, and that’s what operators are looking for.”
"At Oath, OpenStack manages hundreds of thousands of bare metal compute
resources in our data centers. We have made significant changes to our
supply chain process using OpenStack, fulfilling common bare metal quota
requests within minutes,” said James Penick, IaaS Architect at Oath.
“We're looking forward to deploying the Rocky release to take advantage
of its numerous enhancements such as BIOS management, which will further
streamline how we maintain, manage and deploy our infrastructure."
Release-Day Availability
The capabilities of Rocky are available
on launch day via a new, Silicon Valley public cloud availability
zone powered by Canada-based provider, VEXXHOST. Mohammed Naser, CEO of
VEXXHOST, said, “The OpenStack Rocky release makes it possible to deploy
quickly and upgrade more easily. This is a huge advantage for public
cloud providers, who compete on the ability to push new capabilities to
customers faster. OpenStack Rocky made it possible for us to open our
new Silicon Valley region on launch day.”
Download Rocky and learn more, including details on features and
enhancements, here.
Additional Highlights
-
Cyborg provides lifecycle management for accelerators like
GPUs, FPGA, DPDK and SSDs. In Rocky, Cyborg introduces a new REST API
for FPGAs––an accelerator seen in machine learning, image recognition
and other HPC use cases––letting users dynamically change the
functions loaded on an FPGA device.
-
Qinling is introduced in Rocky. Qinling (“CHEEN - LEENG”), a
function-as-a-service (FaaS) project, delivers serverless capabilities
on top of OpenStack clouds, allowing users to run functions on
OpenStack clouds without managing servers, VMs or containers, while
still connecting to other OpenStack services like Keystone.
-
Masakari, which supports high availability by providing
automatic recovery from failures, expands its monitoring capabilities
to include internal failures in an instance, such as a hung OS, data
corruption or a scheduling failure.
-
Octavia, the load balancing project, adds support for UDP (user
datagram protocol), bringing load balancing to edge and IoT use cases.
UDP is the transport layer frequently seen in voice, video and other
real-time applications.
-
Magnum, a project that makes container orchestration engines
and their resources first-class resources in OpenStack, has become a
Certified Kubernetes installer in the Rocky cycle. Passing these
conformance tests gives users confidence that Magnum interacts with
Kubernetes as it is expected to.
Upgrade process delivers new features faster, eases operational
burdens
The Fast Forward Upgrade (FFU) feature from the TripleO project is ready
for prime time, all set to help users overcome upgrade hurdles and get
on newer releases of OpenStack faster. The recent releases of OpenStack
delivered a wealth of features to support the evolution in cloud use
cases, but users on older versions miss out on these innovations. Now
FFU lets a TripleO user on Release “N” quickly speed through
intermediary releases to get on Release “N+3” (the current iteration of
FFU being the Newton release to Queens), gaining access to the
ease-of-operations enhancements and novel developments like vGPU support
present in Queens.
At the Berlin Summit, November 13-15, Adobe
Advertising Cloud and the Science
and Technology Facilities Council are presenting their OpenStack
upgrades strategy. Oath will also be leading a workshop, tapping into
their own experience from upgrading
20,000 cores from Juno to Ocata.
Upcoming OpenStack ‘Open Infrastructure’ Summits
Learn more about Rocky at the upcoming OpenStack
Summit Berlin, November 13-15. Attendees from more than 50 countries
will gather and interact with speakers from industry-leading companies,
discussing innovation in open infrastructure. Critical application focus
areas for the Summit include edge computing, continuous
integration/continuous development (CI/CD), AI, NFV and container
infrastructure, as well as public, private and hybrid strategies. Browse
the OpenStack Summit event agenda and sessions featuring more than
35 open source projects, including new projects hosted at the OpenStack
Foundation: Airship, Kata Containers, StarlingX and Zuul.
