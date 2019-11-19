Log in
OpenTelemetry : Project to Map Out Future of Observability at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon

11/19/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Presentations from Microsoft, Google, and Postmates to Showcase Progress to Date and Next Steps

OpenTelemetry, an open source project designed to capture critical telemetry data from production services, will present on its progress and next steps at the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2019 in San Diego, California.

Created in May 2019 by the merger of Google’s OpenCensus and the CNCF’s OpenTracing, OpenTelemetry provides a single set of APIs, libraries, agents, and collector services to capture distributed traces and metrics. The result is robust, portable telemetry for cloud-native software.

On November 21, there will be a presentation at Kubecon titled “OpenTelemetry: the first release, what’s next and how to get involved.” Speakers for this presentation will be Sergey Kanzhelev, Principal Engineer at Microsoft; Morgan McLean, Product Manager at Google; Chris Kleinknecht, Software Engineer at Google, and Tristan Sloughter, Software Engineer at Postmates. This talk will cover:

● What’s included in the v1 release
● The project’s overall status and release schedule
● Community structure, including governance, SIGs, and how to get involved
● Recent integrations with various frameworks, clients, and Kubernetes
● Related projects like W3C TraceContext
● What next, including more languages, more integrations, and logs

In addition, Kanzhelev and McLean will host a session on November 20 titled “Beyond Getting Started: Using OpenTelemetry to its Full Potential.” This talk will cover:

● How to customize OpenTelemetry’s components and architecture for the unique needs of individual apps
● How to instrument client libraries and shared code so that other developers can benefit from it
● How to extend and enrich automatically collected telemetry with app-specific information
● How to send this data to Prometheus and Jaeger for analysis.

“The Kubecon presentations will mark a watershed in the progress of the OpenTelemetry project’s goal of creating industry standards around telemetry,” said Ben Sigelman, a member of the governance committee of OpenTelemetry and CEO of LightStep. “We are living in the era of deep systems, when complex tech stacks and increased emphasis on microsystems are increasing developer responsibility while decreasing developer control. The progress of OpenTelemetry in the coming years will help restore control to the developer.”

OpenTelemetry is an open source project that aims to provide a complete toolkit for the instrumentation of cloud-native software, frameworks, and libraries. It is a CNCF Sandbox member, formed through a merger of the OpenTracing and OpenCensus projects to advance the goal of simpler and more accessible observability for all. OpenTelemetry is designed to make it easy to get critical telemetry data out of your services and into your backend(s) of choice. For more information, please visit opentelemtry.io.


© Business Wire 2019
