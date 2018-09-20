OpenX : Brings Programmatic Video Exchange to Japan and APAC Market

OpenX, the world’s leading independent advertising technology provider,
today announced the launch of the company’s video marketplace in Japan
and APAC following record growth in the video business in the U.S. and
Europe. Publishers and marketers in Japan and APAC can now access video
inventory through the OpenX Exchange, one of the industry’s largest and
highest quality programmatic advertising exchanges.
Publishers and mobile app developers using the OpenX Exchange will be
able to enhance their programmatic strategies by leveraging a full suite
of innovative video formats on desktop, mobile web and mobile app
including in-stream, outstream, interstitial, opt-in video and more,
starting in Q4 of this year.
“Over the last year, we have seen video rise to become one of the top
formats in digital advertising across Japan and APAC region. Engaging
audiences with immersive content while also driving over two hundred
billion dollars in advertising spend this year alone, publishers and
marketers are starting to pay attention to the massive opportunity in
video,” said Satoru Yamauchi, director of partner services, OpenX Japan.
“As OpenX continues to innovate and bring new solutions to market that
meet the evolving needs of today’s publishers and marketers, we are
excited to offer a transparent and high quality marketplace where they
can buy and sell video with confidence.”
For two consecutive quarters, the company’s existing video business
recorded triple digit growth, with video revenue increasing on average
by 17 percent every month. As of Q2 2018, the OpenX video business grew
by more than 660 percent year-over-year in revenue in the U.S. and
Europe, and the number of publisher partners leveraging OpenX for video
increased by 88 percent. The company is looking to replicate that
success in Japan, where nearly 70 percent of internet users consume
video content across all devices according to a recent study.
OpenX has built an open and inclusive approach to video, providing
publishers with a variety of different options to meet their needs.
Offerings include integration via header bidding container solutions,
such as Google Exchange Bidding and Amazon A9, VAST Tags, and OpenRTB
solutions. Throughout every type of integration, OpenX maintains a
strong focus on quality, scale and performance, ensuring that publishers
have the best option to monetize video for their particular business.
Earlier this year, OpenX expanded to a new office in Metro City
Kamiyacho 7F 5-1-5 Toranomon Minato-ku, and as of July 2018, net revenue
in Japan has grown 87 percent year-over-year, an acceleration from the
52 percent year-over-year growth the company announced in January 2018.
OpenX has also signed more than 40 new publisher partners, allowing the
company to solidify its position as the largest independent advertising
exchange in the country (second overall to Google).
