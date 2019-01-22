OpenX Taps Former Fandango CFO Rob Leff To Lead Global Finance Team

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX, the world's largest independent advertising exchange, today announced the appointment of Rob Leff as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Leff has spent the majority of the last decade as the CFO of Fandango, overseeing all aspects of financial strategy including mergers & acquisitions, predictive analytics, data science and more.

In over ten years at Fandango, Leff helped transform the company from an e-commerce platform into a full digital media network, overseeing the acquisition of the company's premium OTT/video-on-demand platform, along with the acquisitions of the number one movie review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes, and the movie discovery platform, Flixster. Leff also played a critical role in helping Fandango expand into new international markets.

At OpenX, Leff will lead the financial organization and help guide the company through the rapidly changing digital media ecosystem. As OpenX continues to see massive growth in new categories like video and CTV and expands further into regions like Southeast Asia, Leff will guide financial strategy and ensure the company is positioned to capitalize on the opportunity.

"Rob is a highly respected financial leader and brings extensive experience helping digital media and technology companies expand into new categories and significantly scale revenue," said Tim Cadogan, CEO at OpenX. "He has a unique understanding of how companies can diversify both revenue streams and product lines, while still maintaining stability and growth, and this will be invaluable to OpenX as we expand into categories like People Based Marketing and open up new revenue streams and expand into new geographies and customer bases."

"After helping build Fandango into the ultimate digital network for all things movies over the last decade, I've had a first hand look into how digital media is changing, starting with the rise of mobile, and advancing into OTT and other new and emerging channels," said Leff. "I've always admired how the OpenX business has maintained a leadership position in digital advertising, and few companies have shown that they are as decisive and capable at adapting and evolving. The company has been profitable for five straight years, and it's hard to overstate how rare and impressive this is. Such sustained profitability is a strong indicator the business is built to grow in a smart, enduring way, and I look forward to being a part of it."

