Opening Celebration Held for SECU Center for MemoryCare in Asheville

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SECU Center for MemoryCare held a special event last week to celebrate the opening of its new facility in Asheville. Representatives from SECU Foundation and State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) joined MemoryCare officials and community supporters for the celebration and first-hand look at the beautiful building constructed next door to MemoryCare’s former location. The member-funded SECU Foundation first announced its support for the initiative in 2016, providing a $1.8 million challenge grant to assist with the construction of the 10,000 square foot center. Former SECU Foundation Board members Michael Clements and Dr. Olson Huff attended the opening, sharing the support of SECU members and the Foundation.



L to R: Michael Clements-Former SECU Foundation Board Member; Dr. Margaret Noel-MemoryCare Founder & Director Emerita; Mary Ann Rice-Senior Vice President of SECU’s Asheville-Biltmore Village Branch; and Dr. Olson Huff-Former SECU Foundation Board Member.









Dr. Huff spoke briefly during the event, saying, “MemoryCare’s strong commitment to providing North Carolinians with access to their unique model of comprehensive dementia care services has made a tremendous difference in the lives of thousands of patients and families since they opened their doors 18 years ago. SECU members share that commitment and take great pride in helping MemoryCare further their mission through the Foundation’s grant for a more spacious facility that will extend their reach and fill the growing demand for clinical services, caregiver support, and educational programs.”

MemoryCare remains the only organization in the region that offers a different approach to dementia care, which integrates medical care of the patient with the education and support of family members and caregivers. Their model of service helps patients stay safely in their homes where they are most comfortable, helping reduce the overall cost of healthcare. Today, MemoryCare serves more than 4,200 people per year throughout western North Carolina and neighboring states for the treatment and care management of Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders.

“All of us at MemoryCare deeply appreciate the generosity of the SECU Foundation and Credit Union members for their investment in our new home, the SECU Center for MemoryCare,” said Dr. Virginia Templeton, MemoryCare Executive Director. “Families have already benefited from its warm, comfortable setting while receiving best practice dementia care that is so vital for the quality of life of those impacted by dementia and saving healthcare resources. Thank you for recognizing this need and helping to make our new home possible!”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 81 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 264 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $154 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

