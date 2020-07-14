Log in
Opening of the Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park

07/14/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Farmers and Agro-processors in the South-West now have access to the first agro-processing park in Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley officially opened the Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park today (Tuesday 14th July, 2020).

This new Agro-Processing Facility which will cater for light manufacturing, created close to 100 jobs during construction. Additional opportunities for employment will be generated when fully occupied as the Park is expected to create countless prospects for business. The facility is intended to build food security while developing linkages for the manufacturing sector.

The Park consists of eleven (11) developed land lots-five (5) lots for purpose-built factory shells available for leasing, while six (6) are developed sites for leasing.

In addition to having all the essential infrastructural facilities necessary for conducting business, such as an established road network and all necessary utilities, the five factory shells at the Park are outfitted with offices and washrooms, and cold storage spaces where needed.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley was joined at the event by the Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Senator the Honorable Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Trade and Industry, Senator the Hon Paula Gopee-Scoon and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Dr the Hon Lovell Francis.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 02:50:03 UTC
