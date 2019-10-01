Opening remarks: Third Statistics Conference: “Measuring the Economy in the Digital Age”

Central Bank of Chile

October 2019

Third Statistics Conference: "Measuring the Economy in the Digital Age"

Opening remarks by Mario Marcel, Governor of the Central Bank of Chile

October 1-2, 2019 - Santiago, Chile

Good morning,

It is a great pleasure to welcome you to the Third Statistics Conference organized by the Central Bank of Chile (CBC), on "Measuring the Economy in the Digital Age" that brings together distinguished experts on macro statistics from many agencies and countries around the globe. This conference follows the one on "Statistics for Financial and Monetary Analysis" in 2015 and on "Measuring the Economy in a Globalized World" in 2017 and it is becoming a landmark event for the CBC, and I hope for all participants as well. The conference we are opening today will address the opportunities and challenges that digitalization imposes on us in interpreting and analyzing increasingly dynamic economic and financial phenomena.

The Digital Economy

Digitization is progressively changing the way we understand our world, by creating new business models and processes, generating new smart products and services, with lower costs and more timely delivery, all of which is reshaping consumer behavior.

Major questions are emerging about the ability of our conventional toolkit to measure economic activity in the face of such changes. Digital products, services and means of economic interaction are making the task of identifying economic phenomena more challenging, especially for economic and financial statistics. Traditionally, economic transactions were governed by the interaction between producers and households. In the digital age, households have become firms, and, in turn, producers hire the households' services directly. Seemingly, free products and services have also emerged. All this calls for a revision of a number of assumptions behind GDP as a measure of the population's well-being.

What exactly is the digital economy is an issue still under discussion. According to the Organization for the Economic Co-operationand Development (OECD), the focus is on digital transactions, that is, those that order or deliver products using digital means. According to this definition, one important feature of digitization is the massiveness of peer-to-peer services intermediated by platforms such as Airbnb, Uber, or eBay, which facilitate transactions of goods and services. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in turn, defines the digital economy as the use of digital information. Working groups of international experts are being convened to elaborate on these definitions and to propose a general framework for measuring the digital economy.

The structural changes associated with digitization result in the emergence of new occupations and, at the same time, the decline or replacement of some jobs. Together with this, the costs of job search are falling, speeding up the process of matching demand and supply. Thus, impacts on productivity might be observed via the exchange of knowledge and the development of more efficient processes.

In the financial area, digitization is redesigning the traditional payment systems, while drawing attention to concepts such as crypto-currencies and digital money. Disruptive technologies and the creation of these assets have potential benefits, the most important being those related to financial inclusion, reduced informality and tax evasion, and the promotion of safer and more efficient electronic payments. However, risks, concerns, and costs also arise. In particular, there is the need to develop technical capacity and adapt information- technology resources towards cybersecurity. With regard to anonymity, this can generate problems as it discourages users from working with information under these constraints. Finally, if digital currencies are not

