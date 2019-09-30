Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Opera : Meet Tochi (25) from Nigeria- a long term Opera user

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Hello everyone,

It was great to meet some of you in Lagos, Nigeria a few weeks ago and to hear your thoughts about Opera.

While there, we got up-close and personal and spoke with Seun, Mofe, Oluwaseunfunmi, and Tochi about how they had discovered Opera. They also told us how Opera browsers and Opera News, our standalone news application, have changed the way they interact with technology and the web.

We were thrilled to meet Tochi, a 25-year-old student who dreams of becoming a model in Nigeria.

Tochi got online for the first time as a child. He recalls that this then-new technology promised him a world where small devices would give him full access to all the information he wanted. Since it came out, Opera Mini has been by his side as a gateway to unlimited information, news articles and ebooks.

We were flattered to hear the many reasons why Opera Mini is Tochi's favorite browser. He considers it a smart choice. He spends less money on data bundles by enabling the popular data saving feature in our browser.

We showed Tochi Opera Mini's newest file-sharing feature. Tochi was excited to find out that he can now also share photos, videos and audio files offline with his friends and family.

'This is something unique to Opera Mini, I haven't seen any other browser with this feature.' -Tochi

Africa's digitalisation rapidly growing with Opera

Some of you may know that we have more than 350 million users worldwide and nearly 120 million people are using the Opera browsers across Africa. Opera is well recognised in Africa and we are happy to see that people trust our products. They associate them with technology, change, and innovation. This puts us in a unique position to continue improving our products and increase our user base.

In the 2019 edition of the State of the Mobile Web, we shed light on how we are leading the digital transformation in Africa by bringing people a better, faster and more effective way to access and interact with the internet through our browsers and standalone news applications.

Additionally, Opera will continue its expansion beyond browsers. Our goal is to make the digital lives of people like Tochi even better. We plan to do this by expanding our Fintech operations and by adding more digital services to our applications.

We hope you've enjoyed this blog post and we will soon share more stories from Nigeria!

Disclaimer

Opera Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 12:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aDollar Hits Two-Year High as Investors Assess End of a Tumultuous Quarter
DJ
08:20aHORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:19aEUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REIT : ERES Reit Announces Closing of 227MM Netherlands Portfolio Acquisitions
AQ
08:19aWestern Selection Plc - Final Results
PR
08:18aGCL NEW ENERGY : Connected transactions renewal of lease agreements with suzhou gcl industrial applications research co., ltd*
PU
08:18aUMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : Technology Mobility AG informs about the scheduled execution of the simplified capital reductio…
PU
08:18aCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Notification Letter and Request Form for Registered Shareholders
PU
08:18aSCTE-ISBE CABLE-TEC EXPO : “The 5G Opportunity for Cable”
PU
08:18aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba announces promotions in key positions
PU
08:18aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer adds team of five to Chile Domestic team
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4NOVATEK PAO : U.S. sanctions on COSCO hit Teekay's Yamal LNG tanker JV
5EXCLUSIVE: Dubai Aerospace drops plans for big aircraft order, targets M&A deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group