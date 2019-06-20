Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Opera : Shake and Win is back in Opera News with over 200 million Naira in prizes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

Opera News has reintroduced the mini game Shake and Win to the Opera News app in celebration of the African Cup of Nations in 2019. Throughout the duration of Shake and Win you have the chance to win split prizes over 200M Naira including cash prizes, vouchers, and other surprising exciting gifts.

Last year, during the football World Cup, we gave away 54 million prizes and rewarded more than one million people across Africa through Shake and Win. This year we want to bring this experience back to you and make you a lucky winner again.

To start playing Shake and Win, tap on the banner inside the Opera News home feed or go to the Me page and click the Shake and Win banner there. Don't have Opera News yet? Simply click here to download the app for free today.

Start winning with Shake and Win today!

The rules of Shake and Win are simple. There are two ways to become a winner:

  1. Complete all nine pieces of the puzzle in Opera News to collect a cash prize. With every shake you get the chance to collect the missing pieces of the puzzle or you can complete the puzzle with a rare gold card. Those who complete the puzzle will become winners of real cash from the shared cash prize bucket.
  2. You can also win other prizes along the way like ORide and Supabets vouchers without having to complete a puzzle first.
Everyone wins by shaking their phones

For this year's edition, we introduced a new competition mode based on four rounds starting on June 21 to July 19. The first day you enter one of the rounds, you will have a total of 15 shakes for free and five daily shakes on the following days until a new round starts.

Your prizes will be available for withdrawal the day following the end of each round. This means that for the first round you will be able to withdraw your cash prize on June 29, for the second round on July 9 and for the third and fourth round on July 19.

What to do if you run out of shakes?

If you run out of shakes in one day you can invite more people to play by sharing the code located under 'My Prize' inside Opera News. To share it, tap on 'Share 200,000,000 Naira prize!' and then on 'Invite Now'. If the person you referred inputs the code correctly and has not downloaded Opera News before, you will receive either a Gold Card or one more share in the prize pool.

The Gold Card will be given to you only if you haven't completed the puzzle yet. If you already completed the puzzle then you will get one more share from the bucket prize.

Claim your prizes and redeem your vouchers

The cash prizes you win will have to be withdrawn using your OPay account. If you do not have an OPay account yet, you can easily set one up using your phone number. The cash prize will be transferred into your account as soon as possible after your submission. If the account number you submitted to redeem your prize is not an Opay account, the money cannot be transferred successfully.

If you want to redeem ORide vouchers go to the 'My Prize' page inside Opera News and copy the unique promo code of the voucher. Then download the ORide app, set up your account and activate your voucher.

Redeem all your prizes on time

The Shake and Win campaign will be available inside Opera News from June 21 to July 19. All your vouchers and cash prizes have to be redeemed before July 25.

If you have more questions about Shake and Win, please read our FAQ on this link.

Good luck and enjoy Shake and Win!

Disclaimer

Opera Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 22:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:39pITALY : Where An Innovation Renaissance Continues to Flourish
PU
07:36pTOREX GOLD RESOURCES : Announces the Results of Its 2019 Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
07:33pPUDO : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Outlook
AQ
07:31pInvestor LGIM dumps ExxonMobil from its Future World funds
RE
07:31pKARO PHARMA : acquires Trimb for MSEK 3,400 and intends to carry out a rights issue of approximately MSEK 1,500
AQ
07:25pVULCAN MATERIALS : CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
PR
07:19pGOLDEN POWER : Other - Miscellaneous
PU
07:17pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Momo, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:10pMistango River Resources - Announces Private Placement Financing and Sale of NSR
NE
07:10pSEC Wins Jury Trial Against Broker Charged With Defrauding Customers
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : SEALED AIR : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
4WIPRO : WIPRO : NYSE Corporate Governance Report 2019 (PDF)
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combinati..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About