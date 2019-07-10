Opera : adds support for Bitcoin and TRON blockchains to its Crypto Wallet

The beta version of the Opera browser for Android [version 53] now lets you send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) and TRON (TRX and TRC10 tokens). It also enables webpages to make transactions with Bitcoin.

Today, we'd like to share an update about the exciting new features we've just introduced into Crypto Wallet in the beta version of our Opera browser on Android (version 53 beta). Starting today, we have added support for Bitcoin and TRON blockchains. This is a further step towards making Web 3 more mainstream.

Until now, our built-in Crypto Wallet had only supported Ethereum and ERC-tokens. We are now making it more inclusive by supporting Bitcoin and TRON. It's now safe to say that our browsers are Web 3 ready and that this should be the new standard for all browsers.

Bitcoin was the initial blockchain that piqued the world's interest in cryptocurrencies. Currently, its value is soaring. Traditionally, Bitcoin has been used for speculation and storage of value but rarely for actual payments. With this release, Opera's Android browser (beta) allows users to send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) and access their transaction history.



Most importantly, we are including an experimental integration of Web 3, which makes it possible for websites to request and receive addresses and for users to make transactions with Bitcoin. Opera is bringing Bitcoin to Web 3, allowing you to use this cryptocurrency for transactions on the Web.



TRON is a popular and quickly growing blockchain. With this release, Crypto Wallet in the Opera browser on Android (beta) will be displaying TRX and TRC10 token balances. It will also allow users to send and receive TRC10 and TRX tokens and access their transaction history.



In December 2018, Opera became the first major browser to include a native Crypto Wallet and Web 3 explorer. These new features let people make transactions and interact with the blockchain-based internet of the future, also known as Web 3. In April 2019, we introduced this functionality to our PC browser and in June 2019, to the Opera Touch browser on iOS. The seamless user interface doesn't require any third-party browser extensions or wallet applications.



Web 3 still faces many challenges before it can reach wider adoption. These barriers range from users' understanding of new terminology, to difficulties in acquiring cryptocurrency, and complicated installation procedures.

Before Opera entered the cryptocurrency scene almost a year ago, using cryptocurrencies online and accessing Web 3 required special apps or extensions, which made it difficult for people to even try it out. Our browsers remove that friction.

The decision to add two major blockchains to our platform marks one further step in our strategy to make Web 3 more inclusive and user-friendly for people around the world.



To use the current Bitcoin and TRON integration, download the Opera browser beta from Google Play. The Crypto Wallet is only supported on devices with Android 6.0 or higher.



The Opera browser with Crypto Wallet and Web 3 support is available for Android smartphones, Windows and Linux PCs and Mac. The wallet is also available in Opera Touch for iOS.

