Operation of Bank of Russia Payment System on 6, 14, 20 and 27 June 2020

The Bank of Russia informs that on 6, 14, 20 and 27 June 2020, which are non-work days, the Bank of Russia Payment System will operate according to its schedule.
On 6, 14, 20 and 27 June 2020, no cash services will be provided to the Bank of Russia's clients and no paper-based instructions or instructions on funds debiting or crediting across accounts opened at the Bank of Russia's field institutions will be accepted.
Bank of Russia Payment System Operating Schedule on 6, 14, 20 and 27 June 2020
|
No.
|
Intraday processes
|
Start time
|
End time
|
1
|
Preliminary session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
00:00 Moscow time
|
01:00 Moscow time
|
2
|
Regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
01:00 Moscow time
|
21:30 Moscow time
|
2.1
|
Standard period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
01:00 Moscow time
|
21:00 Moscow time
|
2.2
|
Settlement period of the regular session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
21:00 Moscow time
|
21:30 Moscow time
|
3
|
Final session of the Bank of Russia Payment System
|
21:30 Moscow time
|
No later than 22:30 Moscow time
|
4
|
Period of operation of the faster payments service
|
Period of operation of faster payments service, established by the Bank of Russia Payment System's rules, does not change (round the clock)
The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 10:02:04 UTC