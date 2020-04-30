Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Operational details for the Provincial Bond Purchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 09:58am EDT

As announced on April 15, 2020, the Bank of Canada is launching its Provincial Bond Purchase Program (PBPP), effective May 7, 2020. The PBPP will help support the liquidity and efficiency of provincial government funding markets.

Additional operational details on the PBPP including the term sheet are available on a dedicated webpage. All information on this program, including program size, duration, pricing and eligibility of assets and issuers are available on the PBPP webpage.

The Bank of Canada continues to closely monitor global and domestic market developments and remains committed to providing all the liquidity the financial system needs so that it can continue to serve Canadians.

Kevin Gopaul
Managing Director
BMO Global Asset Management

Mark de Guzman
Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7245

Media Relations
Bank of Canada
613-782-8782

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 13:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aBASF SE : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10:08aEMCOR : Quarter 1 Earnings Call
PU
10:08aRs. 30,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 04 May 2020
PU
10:08aLUNDIN MINING : 2019 Q1 MD&A and Financial Statements
PU
10:08aFUCHS PETROLUB : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
10:08aLUNDIN MINING : 2020 First Quarter Results - March 2020
PU
10:08aKKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST : First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10:08aKKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST : Supplemental Information for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
PU
10:08aLUFTHANSA AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10:08aVALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5J SAINSBURY PLC : J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's warns of $623 million coronavirus hit to profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group