Operational details for the Provincial Bond Purchase Program

As announced on April 15, 2020, the Bank of Canada is launching its Provincial Bond Purchase Program (PBPP), effective May 7, 2020. The PBPP will help support the liquidity and efficiency of provincial government funding markets.

Additional operational details on the PBPP including the term sheet are available on a dedicated webpage. All information on this program, including program size, duration, pricing and eligibility of assets and issuers are available on the PBPP webpage.

The Bank of Canada continues to closely monitor global and domestic market developments and remains committed to providing all the liquidity the financial system needs so that it can continue to serve Canadians.

