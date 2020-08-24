Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (August 31-September 11)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

As previously announced, the Bank of Canada (the Bank) launched on April 1, 2020 a program to purchase Government of Canada securities in the secondary market - the Government Bond Purchase Program (GBPP). The GBPP operations for the two-week period beginning August 31 are announced below.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of August 31:

  • Monday, August 31 in the 30-year sector
  • Tuesday, September 1 in the short-end sector (less than 2-year).
  • Wednesday, September 2 in the Real Return Bond (RRBs) sector.
  • Thursday, September 3 in the 5-year sector.
  • Friday, September 4 in the 2-year sector.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of September 8:

  • Tuesday, September 8 in the short-end sector (less than 2-year).
  • Wednesday, September 9 in the 30-year sector.
  • Thursday, September 10 in the 2-year sector.
  • Friday, September 11 in the 10-year sector.

NOTE: all operations will have a T+2 settlement unless otherwise stated.

The secondary market purchases conducted by the Bank should settle with the Bank (CUID: BOCB) and not the Government of Canada.

The Bank will announce specific operational details (size, timing, the basket of eligible securities) at least one day ahead of each operation.

The Bank continues to monitor market developments closely and remains committed to supporting the liquidity and efficient functioning of the Government of Canada bond market.

Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7723

Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7245

Bank of Canada
613-782-8782

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 18:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pAutomakers urge FTC to seek appeal after defeat in Qualcomm case
RE
02:51pBrompton Funds Declare Distributions
AQ
02:46pBaby Car Seat Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Availability of Customized Baby Car Seats to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:45pK12 : College Nannies and K12 Inc. Combine Childcare and Online Learning to Support Families as Schools Start at Home
PR
02:43pAPPULSE CORPORATION : Resignation of Director
AQ
02:42pMICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
RE
02:40pPEOPLEREADY : Primary Sponsorship Partner of Takuma Sato, Congratulates Driver on Indy 500 Win
BU
02:38pSCOUT24 AG : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group