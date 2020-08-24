Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (August 31-September 11)

As previously announced, the Bank of Canada (the Bank) launched on April 1, 2020 a program to purchase Government of Canada securities in the secondary market - the Government Bond Purchase Program (GBPP). The GBPP operations for the two-week period beginning August 31 are announced below.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of August 31:

Monday, August 31 in the 30-year sector

Tuesday, September 1 in the short-end sector (less than 2-year).

Wednesday, September 2 in the Real Return Bond (RRBs) sector.

Thursday, September 3 in the 5-year sector.

Friday, September 4 in the 2-year sector.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of September 8:

Tuesday, September 8 in the short-end sector (less than 2-year).

Wednesday, September 9 in the 30-year sector.

Thursday, September 10 in the 2-year sector.

Friday, September 11 in the 10-year sector.

NOTE: all operations will have a T+2 settlement unless otherwise stated.

The secondary market purchases conducted by the Bank should settle with the Bank (CUID: BOCB) and not the Government of Canada.

The Bank will announce specific operational details (size, timing, the basket of eligible securities) at least one day ahead of each operation.

The Bank continues to monitor market developments closely and remains committed to supporting the liquidity and efficient functioning of the Government of Canada bond market.

