Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (May 11-May 22)

As announced on March 27, 2020, the Bank of Canada (the Bank) launched on April 1, 2020 a program to purchase Government of Canada securities in the secondary market. The operations for the two-week period beginning May 11 are announced below.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of May 11:

Monday, May 11 in the 30-year sector.

Tuesday, May 12 in the short-end sector (less than 2-year sector).

Wednesday, May 13 in the 5-year sector.

Thursday, May 14 in the 2-year sector.

Friday, May 15 in the 10-year sector.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of May 18:

Tuesday, May 19 in the short-end sector (less than 2-year sector).

Wednesday, May 20 in the 30-year sector.

Thursday, May 21 in the 2-year sector.

Friday, May 22 in the 10-year sector.

NOTE: all operations will have a T+2 settlement unless otherwise stated.

The secondary market purchases conducted by the Bank should settle with the Bank (CUID: BOCB) and not the Government of Canada.

The Bank will announce specific operational details (size, timing, the basket of eligible securities) at least one day ahead of each operation.

The Bank continues to monitor market developments closely and remains committed to supporting the liquidity and efficient functioning of the Government of Canada bond market.

