Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (May 25-June 5)

05/19/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

As previously announced, the Bank of Canada (the Bank) launched on April 1, 2020 a program to purchase Government of Canada securities in the secondary market - the Government Bond Purchase Program (GBPP). The GBPP operations for the two-week period beginning May 25 are announced below.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of May 25:

  • Monday, May 25 in the 30-year sector.
  • Tuesday, May 26 in the short-end sector (less than 2-years).
  • Wednesday, May 27 in the Real Return Bond (RRB)* sector.
  • Thursday, May 28 in the 5-year sector.
  • Friday, May 29 in the 2-year sector.

*Further operational details will be announced in a follow-up market notice tomorrow afternoon, May 20.

The Bank will conduct the following purchase operations the week of June 1:

  • Monday, June 1 in the 10-year sector.
  • Tuesday, June 2 in the short-end sector (less than 2-years).
  • Wednesday, June 3 in the 5-year sector.
  • Thursday, June 4 in the 30-year sector.
  • Friday, June 5 in the 2-year sector.

NOTE: all operations will have a T+2 settlement unless otherwise stated.

The secondary market purchases conducted by the Bank should settle with the Bank (CUID: BOCB) and not the Government of Canada.

The Bank will announce specific operational details (size, timing, the basket of eligible securities) at least one day ahead of each operation.

The Bank continues to monitor market developments closely and remains committed to supporting the liquidity and efficient functioning of the Government of Canada bond market.

Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7723

Director
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Canada
613-782-7245

Bank of Canada
613-782-8782

Disclaimer

Bank of Canada published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 18:07:07 UTC
