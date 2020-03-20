Log in
Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market In APAC 2020-2024 | Expansion of Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Facilities in APAC to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/20/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 95.64 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005402/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expansion of lens and precision optics manufacturing facilities in APAC has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC is segmented as below:

Application

  • Ophthalmic Lens
  • Precision Optics

Geographic segmentation

  • China
  • Japan
  • Thailand
  • The Philippines
  • Rest of APAC

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40080

Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC report covers the following areas:

  • Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC: Size
  • Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC: Trends
  • Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC: Industry Analysis

This study identifies the adoption of new materials impacting machine manufacturers in optics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC growth during the next few years.

Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC, including some of the vendors such as Bühler AG, Coburn Technologies Inc., Hanil Vacuum Co. Ltd., Lenstech Opticals Pvt. Ltd. and Luneau Technology Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market growth in APAC during the next five years
  • Estimation of the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market size and its contribution to the parent market in APAC
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Ophthalmic lens - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Precision optics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • China - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Japan - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Thailand - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of 3D-printed lens manufacturing machines
  • Technological advances in lens manufacturing machines
  • Adoption of new materials impacting machine
  • manufacturers in optics industry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bühler AG
  • Coburn Technologies Inc.
  • Hanil Vacuum Co. Ltd.
  • Lenstech Opticals Pvt. Ltd.
  • Luneau Technology Group
  • MEI Srl
  • Satisloh AG
  • Schneider GmbH & Co. KG
  • Schunk GmbH
  • TOSHIBA MACHINE Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
