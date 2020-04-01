Ophthalmology Times® : Is Now Accepting Nominations for the 2020 Resident Writer's Award Program

Nominations must be submitted electronically on or before April 27, 2020, for consideration in this year’s program.

Ophthalmology Times®, a leading multimedia platform dedicated to ophthalmologists, announces nominations are now open for the 18th annual 2020 Resident Writer’s Award Program. The deadline for resident nominations is no later than April 27, 2020.

“Every year, we are consistently impressed with the caliber of case studies submitted by resident candidates across the United States for the Resident Writer’s Award Program,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Ophthalmology Times®. “We are privileged with the opportunity to showcase the brightest, emerging minds in ophthalmology, who are continuing to advance the future of the specialty.”

Each nominated resident candidate is required to submit an anterior segment-related case study of approximately 1,000 words. The top three finalists will receive a $1,000 travel stipend to attend the Resident Writer’s Award Program reception at the annual American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 meeting in Las Vegas.

During the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, the finalists will present a summary of their case studies, and the winner will be announced during a ceremony at the Allergan Eye Care booth. In addition, the winning and finalist entries will be shared on the Ophthalmology Times® platform.

For more information, please send an email to residentwriter@mmhgroup.com.

This program is for U.S.-based resident ophthalmologists only.

