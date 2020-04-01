Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ophthalmology Times® : Is Now Accepting Nominations for the 2020 Resident Writer's Award Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Nominations must be submitted electronically on or before April 27, 2020, for consideration in this year’s program.

Ophthalmology Times®, a leading multimedia platform dedicated to ophthalmologists, announces nominations are now open for the 18th annual 2020 Resident Writer’s Award Program. The deadline for resident nominations is no later than April 27, 2020.

“Every year, we are consistently impressed with the caliber of case studies submitted by resident candidates across the United States for the Resident Writer’s Award Program,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Ophthalmology Times®. “We are privileged with the opportunity to showcase the brightest, emerging minds in ophthalmology, who are continuing to advance the future of the specialty.”

Each nominated resident candidate is required to submit an anterior segment-related case study of approximately 1,000 words. The top three finalists will receive a $1,000 travel stipend to attend the Resident Writer’s Award Program reception at the annual American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 meeting in Las Vegas.

During the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting, the finalists will present a summary of their case studies, and the winner will be announced during a ceremony at the Allergan Eye Care booth. In addition, the winning and finalist entries will be shared on the Ophthalmology Times® platform.

To submit your nomination, click here.

For more information, please send an email to residentwriter@mmhgroup.com.

This program is for U.S.-based resident ophthalmologists only.

About Ophthalmology Times®

Ophthalmology Times® is a multimedia platform that offers ophthalmology professionals digital resources they can use to help provide the best patient care and positively affect the identification, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of progressive eye health. Ophthalmology Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:55pKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:55pSpin-Out of Capitan Mining Approved at Riverside Resources' AGM
NE
12:54pCORONAVIRUS : Bangladesh set to see a sharp fall in its remittance inflow
AQ
12:52pSANOFI : FDA Orders Zantac, Similar Heartburn Medicines Off the Market
DJ
12:51pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Update on measures taken by veolia to deal with the coronavirus crisis and its economic consequences
PU
12:51pBNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
12:51pXTENSIFI : Adds Open Banking Consulting as a Service for Financial Institutions, Fintech Firms
BU
12:50pSTANDARD CHARTERED : commits US$1 bln globally to finance companies helping to tackle COVID-19
AQ
12:50pTAIWAN HIGH SPEED RAIL : Masks mandatory on Taiwan trains, inter-city buses starting today
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3MAUREL & PROM : MAUREL & PROM: 2019 Annual Results
4AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group