Oportun Names Robin Lykins as Chief People Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun, a mission-driven, technology-powered Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced it has appointed Robin Lykins as its Chief People Officer. She will report to Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez.



Lykins will be responsible for cultivating, developing, and growing Oportun’s greatest resource, its thousands of employees working together to advance Oportun’s mission to provide inclusive, affordable financial services that empower the millions of people in the US who lack credit history to build a better future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robin to Oportun,” said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. “Our mission requires us to continually raise the bar on our performance and engagement as an organization and Robin is uniquely positioned to guide our people and culture through our next stage of growth. She embodies the values that have enabled us to reinvent financial services for low to moderate income communities responsibly and affordably.”

“It is exciting to be part of a company that was named one of TIME Magazine’s 2018 Genius Companies and that is consistently lauded for its growth and as one of the best places to work,” said Lykins. “More importantly, it is an honor to join a team on such an important mission. I look forward to helping set the bar even higher in service to our customers and communities.”

Ms. Lykins is a veteran Human Resources executive with a strong track record of successful leadership at high growth technology companies in Silicon Valley, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. She joins Oportun after having served in a number of senior roles at Verifone, most recently as Chief People Officer. There, she implemented the people strategies that drove the company’s transformation from a hardware company to a service business.

Prior, she held executive leadership positions at Risk Management Solutions (RMS), MegaPath, California Eastern Laboratories, Trazar Corporation, and Applied Materials. She began her career in HR roles with Nordstrom and Macy’s. Ms. Lykins holds a BA in Organization Behavior and a MS in Organization Development from the University of San Francisco’s School of Management.

Oportun is consistently ranked on several Best Places to Work and has earned honors for its work in advancing financial inclusion, including the 2018 LendIt Award for Excellence in Financial Inclusion and as a TIME Magazine 2018 Genius Company Inventing the Future.

ABOUT OPORTUN

Oportun is a mission-driven, technology-powered provider of inclusive, affordable financial services and a certified Community Development Financial Institution. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, and in-person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

For more information on Oportun please visit oportun.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Oportun

415.596.1978

michael@cosmo-pr.com