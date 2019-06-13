Oppenheimer : 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

New York, June 13, 2019 - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. will host its 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 18-19 in Boston, MA. This year's event features companies from prominent consumer brands such as Autozone, Domino's Pizza, Express, Home Depot, Lowe's, Six Flags Theme Parks, Tiffany & Company, Ulta, Walmart, Weight Watchers, and Yum Brands.

Of particular note, Oppenheimer is pleased this year to host nine of the market leading companies involved with emerging trends in the Cannabis space. The event will also feature seven panel discussions, moderated by Oppenheimer Consumer Research Analysts, addressing emerging and disruptive trends in the consumer marketplace as follows:

Evolving Role of Technology in the Consumer Sector with Cooler Screens and Lindsay Goldberg LLC, moderated by Brian Nagel

A Discussion with Emerging Restaurant Brands with Aurify and B. Good, moderated by Brian Bittner

A Discussion on the Evolving US Food & Beverage Landscape with Lifeway, New Age Beverage, and United Natural Foods, moderated by Rupesh Parikh

Next Gen Brands Re-Shaping Landscape for Women's Fashion with CARAA and Rothy's, moderated by Brian Nagel

Exciting New Brands Shaking Up Home Products Space with Burkelman, LoveSac and Resident/Nectar, moderated by Brian Nagel

A Discussion on the Emerging CBD Landscape with Curaleaf and CV Sciences, moderated by Rupesh Parikh

Leveraging the Power of Digital to Connect with Consumers with Eight and FlexShopper, moderated by Brian Nagel

The conference features Oppenheimer's Consumer Senior Research Analysts:

Brian Bittner, Managing Director Senior Analyst covering Restaurants

Brian Nagel, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Retail and E-Commerce

Rupesh Parikh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Food, Grocery and Consumer Products

Ian Zaffino, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering event-driven Special Situations

'Long-established business models are being upended by disruptive brands and technology, affecting consumer preferences and buying behaviors throughout the consumer industry. This year's event aims to showcase the mix of market-leading and emerging companies driving and navigating these changes,' said Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer. 'From effortless payment methods to accelerated delivery times and customized products, consumers want a seamless experience. In order to succeed, companies must stay current on the evolving consumer and we are pleased to host a conference to explore this new landscape.'

Oppenheimer's next conference will be the Montauk Emerging Life Sciences Summit, which will be held on June 26-28 in Montauk, NY. The 22nd annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference will follow on August 6-7 in Boston, MA, followed by the Midwest Corporate Access Day in Chicago on August 15.