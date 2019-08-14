Oppenheimer : 2019 Tech Conference Takeaways

5G/Cloud Builds Accelerating

Oppenheimer hosted its annual technology conference at the Four Seasons in Boston in early August. It was well-attended, with hundreds of investors and over a hundred presenting companies.

The discussions in the communications sector centered around the deployment and adoption of new technology and applications, mostly 5G and cloud and expectations for major spectrum auctions in 2020. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are aggressive in 5G buildouts. Demand for high-quality wireless services remains strong, and while Verizon announced lower unlimited prices, Oppenheimer analysts don't expect a competitive response from T-Mobile. In their view, the T-Mobile and Sprint merger represents an opportunity for both Verizon and AT&T to take market share.

In cloud, enterprises are growing more comfortable with moving more mission-critical applications to the cloud. Also, media content is moving to OTT, with streaming traffic very strong.

