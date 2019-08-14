Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oppenheimer : 2019 Tech Conference Takeaways

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:22am EDT
5G/Cloud Builds Accelerating

Oppenheimer hosted its annual technology conference at the Four Seasons in Boston in early August. It was well-attended, with hundreds of investors and over a hundred presenting companies.

The discussions in the communications sector centered around the deployment and adoption of new technology and applications, mostly 5G and cloud and expectations for major spectrum auctions in 2020. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are aggressive in 5G buildouts. Demand for high-quality wireless services remains strong, and while Verizon announced lower unlimited prices, Oppenheimer analysts don't expect a competitive response from T-Mobile. In their view, the T-Mobile and Sprint merger represents an opportunity for both Verizon and AT&T to take market share.

In cloud, enterprises are growing more comfortable with moving more mission-critical applications to the cloud. Also, media content is moving to OTT, with streaming traffic very strong.

If you're a client and want to read the full report, including disclosures, you can log in and click on the Research tab.

Not a client and want to learn more? Reach out to an Oppenheimer Financial Advisor.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 13:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of INS, CTST, MNK and EVH
GL
09:49aATYR PHARMA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:48aNEONODE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:48aFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BUD, OMCL, EGBN and GTT
GL
09:47aNEWMARK : Knight Frank Inks Long-Term Lease Expansion for Hayes Medical Staffing Corporate Headquarters
PU
09:47aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc
PU
09:47aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com N.V.
PU
09:47aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Just Eat
PU
09:47aMACY'S : Q2 2019 Macy's, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
09:47aTALON METALS CORP. : announces sizing of $10 million overnight marketed offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : beats profit estimates on gaming, fintech
3Oil prices fall on weak global economic data
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
5APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group