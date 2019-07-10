Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oppenheimer : Acted as Co-Manager for Personalis, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The company's NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

For more information please contact:

Healthcare Investment Banking Equity Capital Markets
Michael A. Margolis, R.Ph. Peter Bennett
Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking Head of Equity Capital Markets
212-667-7622 212-667-6285
MichaelA.Margolis@opco.com Peter.Bennett@opco.com

DISCLOSURES

This notice is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended as a recommendation or an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or financial instrument. Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities discussed herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be prohibited.

This notice may contain statistical data cited from third-party sources believed to be reliable, but Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. does not represent that any such third-party statistical information is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. All market prices, data and other information are not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and are subject to change without notice.

Oppenheimer and Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc (OAM) are principle subsidiaries of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., and provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, capital markets, and investment banking services to high-net worth individuals, families, corporate executives, businesses and institutions. The Firm creates integrated financial strategies tailored to each client's goals. For over 130 years of operation, Oppenheimer has emphasized customer service, integrity and intellectual objectivity.

2019 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Transacts Business on all Principal Exchanges and Member SIPC 2636848.1

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 21:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pBOYD GAMING : The Long Run, Michael Monge, December ‘63, Rob Garrett as Neil Diamond and Led Zepagain Perform at Suncoast in August
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : and WP Engine Partner to Provide Powerful Free Marketing Tools to WordPress Users
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : Update on HubSpot Sales
PU
05:38pHUBSPOT : Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation
PU
05:38pTRICON CAPITAL : July 10, 2019 – Tricon Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
05:38pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of June 2019
PU
05:38pINSIDE VOLATILITY TRADING : July 10, 2019
PU
05:36pGlobal X ETFs Announces the Addition of Three Funds to Schwab ETF OneSource™
PR
05:36pWeissLaw LLP Reminds DNBF, BKS, and EE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
05:35pTRIUMPH GROUP : to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UPS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST HALF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About