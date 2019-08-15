Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oppenheimer : Amgen, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 09:42am EDT
Enbrel patents weather the storm

Recently, the U.S. District Court upheld a decision that Oppenheimer analysts believe is favorable for Amgen, Inc., a multinational biopharmaceutical company. Ultimately, the court upheld several patents for Enbrel, which is one of Amgen's largest products. Therefore, any litigation surrounding it has been a key topic for investors considering its importance to topline sales.

Oppenheimer analysts suspect that the decision will be appealed, but are modeling flat Enbrel sales until 2021 before declining.

The team considered Amgen's biosimilar strategy an important hedge against potential loss of Enbrel, which could now contribute to growth. They believe the decision should ameliorate any urgency for merger activity to replenish topline sales in the near-term and could further enhance share repurchases. Adjustments to Enbrel and an earlier launch of AMG510 (another Amgen product) increase the price target to $230 from $210.

If you're a client and want to read the full report, including disclosures, you can log in and click on the Research tab.

Not a client and want to learn more? Reach out to an Oppenheimer Financial Advisor.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 13:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aNORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Initiates drill targeting exercise, lac surprise property, west-central quebec
AQ
10:07aSERABI GOLD : Unaudited Interim Financial Results for the three and six month periods to 30 June 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
10:07aMMG LIMITED : - Gray's Bay Road and Port a 'game changer' for Nunavut and Izok Corridor
AQ
10:07aAMERICAN MANGANESE : Begins Testing NCA Cathode Material on Final Stages of the RecycLiCo Pilot Plant
AQ
10:07aNORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. : - Exploration Update on Shot Rock and Root and Cellar
AQ
10:07aPG&E : Wildfire Season Progresses, Contact Information Needed from About 150,000 Customers
AQ
10:07aINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY : - Impressive Execution of all Strategic Initiatives
AQ
10:07aSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY : - SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project
AQ
10:06aCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERS CEMIG : Vale announces investments in water supply for Belo Horizonte metropolitan area
AQ
10:06aROSITA MINING CORPORATION : - Corporate Update and Reinstatement to Trading
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group