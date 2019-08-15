Oppenheimer : Amgen, Inc.

Enbrel patents weather the storm
Recently, the U.S. District Court upheld a decision that Oppenheimer analysts believe is favorable for Amgen, Inc., a multinational biopharmaceutical company. Ultimately, the court upheld several patents for Enbrel, which is one of Amgen's largest products. Therefore, any litigation surrounding it has been a key topic for investors considering its importance to topline sales.
Oppenheimer analysts suspect that the decision will be appealed, but are modeling flat Enbrel sales until 2021 before declining.
The team considered Amgen's biosimilar strategy an important hedge against potential loss of Enbrel, which could now contribute to growth. They believe the decision should ameliorate any urgency for merger activity to replenish topline sales in the near-term and could further enhance share repurchases. Adjustments to Enbrel and an earlier launch of AMG510 (another Amgen product) increase the price target to $230 from $210.
