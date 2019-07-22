Oppenheimer : Cloud & Communications Earnings Preview

Highlighting June Quarter Earning Top Picks

Oppenheimer Cloud & Communications analysts preview June quarter earnings for twenty-two companies under coverage. Cloud growth is still very strong, with the next leg of growth coming from enterprises moving more workloads to the public cloud. Additionally, wireless and consumer wireline (cable) competition has been stable and should remain so for the foreseeable future.

Our top fundamental picks going into the June quarter are Microsoft, T-Mobile, Boingo, and Pareteum. The latter three are benefiting from strong wireless volume growth and share gains, while Microsoft is entering a seasonally strong quarter and it has some major upgrade cycles ahead of it. Our top valuation pick is GTT Communications, trading at ~25% Free Cash Flow yield, though growth won't materialize until 2020.

