Oppenheimer : Corporate Core Plus Earns Another Top Gun Ranking

Taxable bond strategy OIM Corporate Core Plus ranked among Informa's top 10 fixed-income performers
The OIM Corporate Core Plus strategy, managed by Leo Dierckman and Michael Richman, was named to the Informa Investment Solutions Plan Sponsor Network Top Guns list for the first quarter of 2019. For Corporate Core Plus, that marks its tenth appearance on the Top Guns list since the start of 2017.
Informa's quarterly ranking recognizes the top 10 performers-before fees-within various asset class peer groups. Among the Core Plus peer group, which includes 145 products across 105 firms, OIM Corporate Core Plus was ranked No. 9 based on one-year performance.
Through an extensive, bottom-up research process, the portfolio management team focuses on optimal bond selection of approximately 60% BB high-yield corporate bonds and 40% BBB corporate bonds. The team employs a tightly controlled duration discipline and closely manages all portfolio risk factors.
While this strategy is only available to institutional investors, retail clients can access the team's expertise through Oppenheimer Investment Advisers. To learn more about the Corporate Core Plus strategy, view the product profile.
Methodology: The Informa peer group was created using the information collected through the PSN investment manager questionnaire and uses only gross of fee returns. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim that they are Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) compliant. These top performers are strictly based on quarterly returns.
©2019 All rights reserved. This report is intended for informational purposes only. All information provided and opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. The information and statistical data contained herein have been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable. No part of this report may be reproduced in any manner without the written permission of Oppenheimer Asset Management or any of its affiliates. Any securities discussed should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell and there is no guarantee that these securities will be held for a client's account nor should it be assumed that they were or will be profitable.
Oppenheimer Asset Management is the name by which Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. ('OAM') does business. OAM is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., which is also the indirect parent of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ('Oppenheimer'). Oppenheimer is a registered investment adviser and broker dealer. Securities are offered through Oppenheimer. 2582299.1
