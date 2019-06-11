Oppenheimer : Corporate Core Plus Earns Another Top Gun Ranking

Taxable bond strategy OIM Corporate Core Plus ranked among Informa's top 10 fixed-income performers

The OIM Corporate Core Plus strategy, managed by Leo Dierckman and Michael Richman, was named to the Informa Investment Solutions Plan Sponsor Network Top Guns list for the first quarter of 2019. For Corporate Core Plus, that marks its tenth appearance on the Top Guns list since the start of 2017.

Informa's quarterly ranking recognizes the top 10 performers-before fees-within various asset class peer groups. Among the Core Plus peer group, which includes 145 products across 105 firms, OIM Corporate Core Plus was ranked No. 9 based on one-year performance.

Through an extensive, bottom-up research process, the portfolio management team focuses on optimal bond selection of approximately 60% BB high-yield corporate bonds and 40% BBB corporate bonds. The team employs a tightly controlled duration discipline and closely manages all portfolio risk factors.

While this strategy is only available to institutional investors, retail clients can access the team's expertise through Oppenheimer Investment Advisers. To learn more about the Corporate Core Plus strategy, view the product profile.