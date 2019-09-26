Oppenheimer : Denny's Corp. Initiate With Outperform

Denny's Corp.'s transformative refranchising initiative unlocks significant capital returns, elevates its free cash flow (FCF) profile and improves the unit growth outlook. At the same time, fundamentals appear healthy with attractive same-store-sales catalysts in place to sustain outperformance against the industry. Despite being up 59% since October 2018 and trading at an elevated valuation, Oppenheimer Analysts are positive on the upside potential from the model transformation and strengthening earnings growth.