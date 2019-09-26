Oppenheimer : Denny's Corp. Initiate With Outperform

Underfollowed by the Street, Oppenheimer Analysts believe Denny's Corp. offers a compelling investment story to begin coverage with an outperform rating and a $27 price target.
Denny's Corp.'s transformative refranchising initiative unlocks significant capital returns, elevates its free cash flow (FCF) profile and improves the unit growth outlook. At the same time, fundamentals appear healthy with attractive same-store-sales catalysts in place to sustain outperformance against the industry. Despite being up 59% since October 2018 and trading at an elevated valuation, Oppenheimer Analysts are positive on the upside potential from the model transformation and strengthening earnings growth.
Disclaimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 19:27:10 UTC