Oppenheimer : Energy Second Quarter Preview

Highlighting High-Conviction Catalysts Into 2Q Earnings
Despite stabilizing oil prices, the broader Exploration & Production industry remains under pressure heading into 2Q earnings. While Oppenheimer analysts continue to see apathy and pessimism from long-only investors, industry interest remains high for trading-oriented investors.
In this report, Oppenheimer analysts highlight high conviction catalysts that may play out in conjunction with earnings. They see favorable set-ups into 2Q earnings for Outperform-rated Magnolia, Viper and Whiting and Perform-rated PDC Energy. The rating call is not for a beat on the quarter on production/capex/earnings. Rather, it is for upside to longer-term estimates that may crystallize with earnings.
