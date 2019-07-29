Log in
Oppenheimer : Energy Second Quarter Preview

07/29/2019 | 11:20am EDT
Highlighting High-Conviction Catalysts Into 2Q Earnings

Despite stabilizing oil prices, the broader Exploration & Production industry remains under pressure heading into 2Q earnings. While Oppenheimer analysts continue to see apathy and pessimism from long-only investors, industry interest remains high for trading-oriented investors.

In this report, Oppenheimer analysts highlight high conviction catalysts that may play out in conjunction with earnings. They see favorable set-ups into 2Q earnings for Outperform-rated Magnolia, Viper and Whiting and Perform-rated PDC Energy. The rating call is not for a beat on the quarter on production/capex/earnings. Rather, it is for upside to longer-term estimates that may crystallize with earnings.

If you're a client and want to read the full report, including disclosures, you can log in and click on the Research tab.

Not a client and want to learn more? Reach out to an Oppenheimer Financial Advisor.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 15:19:09 UTC
