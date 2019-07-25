Log in
Oppenheimer : Inspirational Leader Featured in Boards & Directors Magazine

07/25/2019 | 03:05pm EDT
Board Member Dessa Glasser Recognized as a Director to Watch

Oppenheimer Board member, Teresa (Dessa) Glasser, was recognized as a Director to Watch in the Director & Boards Magazine issue on 'Gender Diversity in the Boardroom.'

Dessa joined Oppenheimer's Board in May 2018 and brings extensive experience in risk management as a member of the Audit and Compliance Committees. She has been a Principal with Financial Risk Group, Inc. since 2017, and has a 30 year track record advising clients in the areas of risk, data and analytics.

Dessa has a PhD and MA in Economics from Fordham University and has a BS in Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Dessa comments in her feature on the importance of taking risks and of diversity. Click here to read more.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 19:04:01 UTC
