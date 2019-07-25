Oppenheimer : Inspirational Leader Featured in Boards & Directors Magazine

Board Member Dessa Glasser Recognized as a Director to Watch

Oppenheimer Board member, Teresa (Dessa) Glasser, was recognized as a Director to Watch in the Director & Boards Magazine issue on 'Gender Diversity in the Boardroom.'



Dessa joined Oppenheimer's Board in May 2018 and brings extensive experience in risk management as a member of the Audit and Compliance Committees. She has been a Principal with Financial Risk Group, Inc. since 2017, and has a 30 year track record advising clients in the areas of risk, data and analytics.

Dessa has a PhD and MA in Economics from Fordham University and has a BS in Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Dessa comments in her feature on the importance of taking risks and of diversity. Click here to read more.