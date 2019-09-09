Oppenheimer : Isn't estate planning only for the rich?

In a word, no.

Estate planning allows one to protect and transfer your legacy by implementing certain tools and strategies to ensure that your financial goals are fulfilled after you die. Your objective may be to simply make sure that your loved ones are provided for. Or you may have more complex goals, such as avoiding probate or reducing federal and or state estate taxes.

Certain tactics can be as simple as implementing a will (the cornerstone of any estate plan) and purchasing life insurance, or as complicated as executing trusts and exploring other sophisticated techniques like family foundations.

Therefore, estate planning is important whether you are wealthy or whether you have a small estate. In fact, it may be more important if you have a smaller estate because final expenses may have a greater impact. In other words, wasting even a single asset may cause your loved ones to suffer from lack of financial resources.

You may also want to plan your estate if you have special circumstances such as any of the following: