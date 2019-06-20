Oppenheimer : Montauk Emerging Life Sciences Summit

New York, June 20, 2019 - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. will host its Montauk Emerging Life Sciences Summit at Gurney's Star Island Resort in Montauk, NY from June 26-28, 2019. This event will feature informed and insightful commentary on emerging treatments and the latest advancements in Biotechnology and Life Science companies across panels and 1-on-1 meetings with attendees.

The gathering will showcase a diverse mix of companies representing insight and focus across a range of research areas. Companies participating include: Alpine Immune Sciences, Caribou Biosciences, IMV, Kadmon, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Pear Therapeutics, and Tvardi Therapeutics.

The event will feature four panel discussions, moderated by Oppenheimer Life Science Research Analysts, addressing key current issues in oncology and healthcare as follows:

IPO/APO Financing Opportunities for Emerging Companies with Megan Gates, Mintz, Levin Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C., Mitch Gold, Chairman & CEO of Alpine Immune Sciences, Michael Rice, Co-Founder of LifeSci Advisors, Ben Taylor, President & CFO of Tyme, moderated by Michael Margolis and Stefan Loren

Advances in Cancer Cell Therapies with Dr. Renier Brentjens, M.D., Ph.D., Scientific Co-Founder of Juno Therapeutics Inc., moderated by Mark Breidenbach

Financing and Investing in Emerging Biotech with Robert Connelly, CEO of Elicio Therapeutics, Ross Leimberg, Director at AbbVie Ventures, Dennis Patrick, Ph.D., VP, WRD, Pfizer, Rohit Vanjani, Senior Associate at General Atlantic, moderated by Jay Olson

Promises & Challenges of Gene Editing in the Age of CRISPR with Dr. Neville Sanjana, Core Faculty Member at the NY Genome Center and Assistant Professor in the Departments of Biology and of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU, moderated by Silvan Tuerkcan

Oppenheimer Senior Research Analysts will also be in attendance to offer additional insights:

Mark Breidenbach, Ph.D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Kevin DeGeeter, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Leland Gershell, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Jay Olson, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biopharmaceuticals

Esther Rajavelu, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotech and Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Silvan Tuerkcan, Ph.D., Director covering Biotechnology

'As a leader in life science equity research, we are proud to offer our clients access to prominent scientists and companies, providing them with insights into innovative technologies and state-of-the-art therapies and showcasing the significant investment opportunities presented by these organizations,' said Michael Margolis, Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

Oppenheimer's next conference is the 22nd Annual Technology, Internet, and Communications Conference, which will be held on August 6-7, 2019 in Boston, MA. Midwest Corporate Access Day will follow on August 15 in Chicago, IL.