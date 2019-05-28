Log in
Oppenheimer : Named Best Bank for Technical Equity Research

05/28/2019

New York, May 28, 2019 - Oppenheimer announced it won The Technical Analyst's prestigious Best Bank for Technical Equity Research award at the group's annual ceremony in London on May 24, 2019.

Oppenheimer was selected for its ability to explain technical analysis in a manner that is simple, easy-to-understand, and includes back-tested performance statistics. Finalists for the award included esteemed financial institutions Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Banque Pictet. Ari Wald, CFA, CMA, Managing Director and Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer accepted the award on behalf of the Firm.

'We are very honored by this award, which recognizes the work our Equity Research Group does to provide the critical information that drives so many of our clients' investment strategies and decisions,' said Wald. 'With such an overwhelming abundance of data available today, Oppenheimer's Equity Research Group works hard to distill all of the buzz into actionable insights that are easy for our clients to understand and use quickly. I'm grateful to be working with some of the best and brightest minds in equity research.'

The Technical Analyst brings technical analysis research and commentary to the institutional financial markets, supported by regular events and training courses. This is the fourth time in six years The Technical Analyst's panel of judges selected Oppenheimer as a winner in one of the categories. In 2016, Wald was named Technical Analyst of the Year.

Disclosure

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:23:08 UTC
