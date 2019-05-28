Oppenheimer : Named Best Bank for Technical Equity Research

New York, May 28, 2019 - Oppenheimer announced it won The Technical Analyst's prestigious Best Bank for Technical Equity Research award at the group's annual ceremony in London on May 24, 2019.

Oppenheimer was selected for its ability to explain technical analysis in a manner that is simple, easy-to-understand, and includes back-tested performance statistics. Finalists for the award included esteemed financial institutions Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Banque Pictet. Ari Wald, CFA, CMA, Managing Director and Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer accepted the award on behalf of the Firm.