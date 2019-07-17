Log in
Oppenheimer : Starbucks Raising Estimates and Price Target

07/17/2019 | 11:50am EDT
Thoughts for Third Quarter of 2019

Starbucks experienced a 37% increase year-to-date which has pushed shares past analysts price target and lifted valuation above historical averages. While this creates a more difficult setup into third quarter results, the refreshed analysis forces analysts to increase earnings per share estimates, raise price target, and reiterate their Outperform rating.

The Oppenheimer analysts highlight a unique opportunity for the Street consensus estimate to improve on better-than-expected path for margins. Simultaneously, they identify healthy same-store sales drivers that could sustain strong trends against subdued consensus forecasts over next several quarters. On valuation, the 28 times forward price to earnings ratio is above its 24-26 times historical averages, yet relative valuation remains in line with its historical ratio.

If you're a client and want to read the full report about Starbucks including disclosures, you can log in and click on the Research tab.

Not a client and want to learn more? Reach out to an Oppenheimer Financial Advisor.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 15:49:00 UTC
