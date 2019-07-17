Oppenheimer : Starbucks Raising Estimates and Price Target

Thoughts for Third Quarter of 2019
Starbucks experienced a 37% increase year-to-date which has pushed shares past analysts price target and lifted valuation above historical averages. While this creates a more difficult setup into third quarter results, the refreshed analysis forces analysts to increase earnings per share estimates, raise price target, and reiterate their Outperform rating.
The Oppenheimer analysts highlight a unique opportunity for the Street consensus estimate to improve on better-than-expected path for margins. Simultaneously, they identify healthy same-store sales drivers that could sustain strong trends against subdued consensus forecasts over next several quarters. On valuation, the 28 times forward price to earnings ratio is above its 24-26 times historical averages, yet relative valuation remains in line with its historical ratio.
