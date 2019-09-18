Oppenheimer : Takeaways from the Battery Show

Insights into Electric Vehicle Technology Development
Oppenheimer Analysts attended North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery manufacturing trade show known as The Battery Show. While the well-attended show reflected a wide range of innovation areas, a few observations stood out to Oppenheimer Analysts.
Incremental gains in energy density approaching 300Wh/Kg (Watt hour/kilogram) are coming over the next five years via developments such as higher-nickel chemistries. For comparison, the energy density of current batteries in commercial electric vehicle (EV) applications are materially lower. Higher energy density means longer driving distance for electric vehicles.
Tesla continues to have a significant advantage over electric vehicle peers across elements of the EV drivetrain, which could potentially accelerate with commercialization of dry electrode manufacturing.
Silicon-carbide (SiC) based power electronics appear to be poised for broader adoption in the 2022 time frame and will likely see aggressive competition among suppliers.
The integration of electric vehicle drivetrain components by players like BorgWarner remains a driver for lowering system costs and improving performance.
