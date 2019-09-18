Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oppenheimer : Takeaways from the Battery Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 09:17am EDT
Insights into Electric Vehicle Technology Development

Oppenheimer Analysts attended North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery manufacturing trade show known as The Battery Show. While the well-attended show reflected a wide range of innovation areas, a few observations stood out to Oppenheimer Analysts.

  1. Incremental gains in energy density approaching 300Wh/Kg (Watt hour/kilogram) are coming over the next five years via developments such as higher-nickel chemistries. For comparison, the energy density of current batteries in commercial electric vehicle (EV) applications are materially lower. Higher energy density means longer driving distance for electric vehicles.
  2. Tesla continues to have a significant advantage over electric vehicle peers across elements of the EV drivetrain, which could potentially accelerate with commercialization of dry electrode manufacturing.
  3. Silicon-carbide (SiC) based power electronics appear to be poised for broader adoption in the 2022 time frame and will likely see aggressive competition among suppliers.
  4. The integration of electric vehicle drivetrain components by players like BorgWarner remains a driver for lowering system costs and improving performance.

If you're a client and want to read the full report, including disclosures, you can log in and click on the Research tab.

Not a client and want to learn more? Reach out to an Oppenheimer Financial Advisor.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 13:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aACCENTURE : Disruptive Technologies Are the Key to Securing New Revenue Streams in Asset Management, According to Accenture
AQ
09:40aCENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG : Ad Hoc: Public share buyback offer of Centrotec Sustainable AG successfully completed
EQ
09:40aBORREGAARD ASA : Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
AQ
09:39aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR GNLN, ABMD, IFF AND NTAP : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
09:37aCLOUD SECURITY FUNDAMENTALS : Strategies to Secure Cloud Environments
PU
09:37aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Just Eat plc
PU
09:37aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:36aGASTECH : 2019 Attendees invited to Gastech : 2020 Panel Briefing on September 19
BU
09:36aAMERICAN WATER : Leaders to Participate in One Water Summit
BU
09:35aGUYANA GOLDSTRIKE : Selects Bonga Xploration for Diamond Drilling at Marudi Gold Project, Guyana, South America
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group