Oppenheimer : Takeaways from the Battery Show

Insights into Electric Vehicle Technology Development

Oppenheimer Analysts attended North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery manufacturing trade show known as The Battery Show. While the well-attended show reflected a wide range of innovation areas, a few observations stood out to Oppenheimer Analysts.

If you're a client and want to read the full report, including disclosures, you can log in and click on the Research tab.

Not a client and want to learn more? Reach out to an Oppenheimer Financial Advisor.