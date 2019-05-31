Log in
Oppenheimer : ULTA Results a Bit Shy of Very High Expectations; Buy the Dip

05/31/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

We overall look favorably upon the Q1 delivery from ULTA this evening. Comps increased a healthy 7% representing a clear outlier in the beauty space. However, following a 34% gain YTD (vs. +11% in the S&P 500) and elevated expectations lately, the results fell a bit short of buy-side expectations based on our recent conversations. We would take advantage of ULTA trading in the sub-$320 level after market. ULTA's efforts continue to drive meaningful share gains lately and have required less gross margin investment suggesting a much healthier level of growth. Management also announced plans for international expansion with plans to launch operations in Canada. Given the more difficult beauty backdrop and retail re-rating lately, we are trimming our price target on shares.

If you're a client and want to read the full report, including disclosures, you can log in and click on the Research tab.

Not a client and want to learn more? Reach out to an Oppenheimer Financial Advisor.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:48:02 UTC
