Oppenheimer : ULTA Results a Bit Shy of Very High Expectations; Buy the Dip

We overall look favorably upon the Q1 delivery from ULTA this evening. Comps increased a healthy 7% representing a clear outlier in the beauty space. However, following a 34% gain YTD (vs. +11% in the S&P 500) and elevated expectations lately, the results fell a bit short of buy-side expectations based on our recent conversations. We would take advantage of ULTA trading in the sub-$320 level after market. ULTA's efforts continue to drive meaningful share gains lately and have required less gross margin investment suggesting a much healthier level of growth. Management also announced plans for international expansion with plans to launch operations in Canada. Given the more difficult beauty backdrop and retail re-rating lately, we are trimming our price target on shares.
