Opportunity Education's Quest Forward Academy Launches New Summer Bridge Program in Omaha to Help Prepare 8th Graders for High School Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Quest Forward Expertise and Proven Success Record in Distance Learning Fuels Summer Bridge Program

Quest Forward Academy Omaha, a high school established and funded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Joe Ricketts through his foundation Opportunity Education, announced today that it is offering a free Summer Bridge Program to support 8th graders as they prepare for 9th grade. During the (2) two-week sessions, students will preview 9th grade academic materials in English and math, practice the skills they will need to succeed in high school, and enjoy small group activities with their peers. This distance learning-based program, which has already proven successful with Quest Forward Academy students, will provide real-time video interactions between participants over the summer.

“When the next school year begins, many students, particularly rising 9th graders, will feel unprepared and anxious as they enter high school and many parents around the globe are justifiably concerned about the long-term impacts this school year will have on their children’s education and future,” said Joe Ricketts. “The mission of Quest Forward Academy’s Summer Bridge Program is to support students during this crucial transition.”

“Between the disruption of school shutdowns, adjusting to distance learning, and limited social connections with friends, COVID-19 has made this a challenging school year for many students in Omaha,” said Manuel Mattke, President & COO of Opportunity Education. “While many schools in the area struggled with the conversion to distance learning, the Quest Forward Academy did it in one afternoon, missing not a single instructional day.”

Since the move to distance learning, 73% of Quest Forward Academy students have met or outperformed their performance scores from the current school year prior to the shift. Building off its proven success record, Quest Forward’s Summer Bridge Program is centered around collaboration between students and teachers where everyone has easy digital access to all the materials. Students will be guided through the carefully crafted curriculum with the help of experienced mentors dedicated to their educational advancement.

The program will be composed of (2) two-week terms, starting on July 13 and July 27, during which students can choose between high school English and math or do both. Each day will run from 9:30 AM to 4 PM and students will be able to participate from home with any Internet-connected Chromebook or computer. There is no cost to attend aside from a $50 registration fee, which can be waived in cases of financial need. To sign up for the Quest Forward Summer Bridge Program, please visit: https://www.opportunityeducation.org/questforwardacademy/omaha/summerbridge/

About Quest Forward Academy Omaha

Quest Forward Academy Omaha is a high school established and funded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Joe Ricketts through his foundation, Opportunity Education. Located on the campus of Bellevue University in Bellevue, NE, the school is part of a growing, global network of forward-thinking, independent high schools that help students develop the mindset, habits, and skills they need to succeed in college and career. To learn more about Quest Forward Academy and its enrollment process, visit questforward.academy/omaha or email lauren@questforward.academy.

